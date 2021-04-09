B.Unwealth Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has appealed to the federal states to come together in the dispute over the correct corona strategy. Consistent and nationally uniform measures would be needed, said Spahn on Friday in Berlin. “In my opinion, a federal-state round would actually be the right format for this,” he said and added: “A brief consultation is not enough, in view of the situation.”

Spahn said that if some people do not share the assessment of the situation, “then of course it will be difficult”. He appealed to shut down the party dispute. Regardless of whether through a federal law or the Prime Minister’s Conference, everyone should pull together. According to the original plans, the heads of government want to meet again for deliberations on Monday. This meeting is now being questioned by some countries because the views of those involved are too different. The meeting could be postponed.

Spahn said the citizens were realistic about the seriousness of the situation and the majority were in favor of stricter rules. The minister referred to the increase in the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units. If things continue like this, “there will be too many for our health system,” he said.

The President of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, said that the current third wave could no longer be prevented, but could be flattened. It will take some time before vaccinations show an effect at the population level. Spahn said that almost 15 percent of the population had now received a first corona vaccination, and almost six percent had already received the second.