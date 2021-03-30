The Brazilian head of state Jair Bolsonaro is in increasing distress in the corona pandemic in Brazil that has gotten out of control and is forced to reshuffle the cabinet.

Brasília – Brazil is the country with the second highest number of cases and deaths since the pandemic began on the Johns Hopkins University’s Corona dashboard. Over 12.5 million registered infected people so far, over 310,000 dead (As of March 30, 21, 6.26 a.m.). In memory are pictures of huge areas with excavated graves, grieving relatives who carry their loved ones to the burial site.

The criticism of the lack of crisis management in the corona pandemic is increasing. In view of this, the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro * has now reshuffled his cabinet and re-appointed the heads of six ministries. The names of the new ministers should be published in the official gazette, according to a message from the communications ministry in Brasília on Monday evening (local time).

Accordingly, the departures include Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo and Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva, with whom the ministerial carousel began on Monday. They were followed by career diplomat Carlos Alberto Franco França and General Walter Souza Braga Netto, previously “Chefe da Casa Civil”, comparable to the head of the Chancellery. The communication did not give any reasons for the change in staff.

Corona in Brazil: criticism of Bolsonaro – presidential election 2022 already in view

Bolsonaro came under increasing pressure about a week ago when Brazil registered over 3,000 corona deaths in 24 hours * for the first time and exceeded the mark of 300,000 corona deaths in total. The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, tightened the tone – also with a view to impeachment proceedings against the President. Lira is also the leader of the “Centrão” – small and very small parties that swap their support for offices and posts and have now asserted their claims.

Bolsonaro’s discourse from the election campaign that he would not surrender to the “old policy” of “taking there, giving here” should be completely obsolete. Rather, Bolsonaro is now “in the hands of the Centrão”, like the newspaper O Globo wrote. And which he will try to satisfy with a view to the 2022 presidential election.

Bolsonaro replaces six ministers: the departure of the foreign minister is interpreted as a severe blow to Bolsonarism

From his original government, which took office in January 2019, there are almost no ministers, especially important ministers. The fact that Araújo from the ideological wing of the government of right-wing populist Bolsonaro had to resign is seen as a severe blow to Bolsonarism.

Araújo had been accused of isolating Brazil on the international scene and placing the country in a poor position to purchase vaccines. Araújo instigated throws with important trading partners such as China – the country from which Brazil imports drugs for the production of corona vaccines.

In addition, he forged an alliance with the government of the then US President Donald Trump *, which, according to critics, did not always go hand in hand with the desired concessions to Brazil, while Brazil broke with historical positions in international institutions such as the UN.

Brazil gets new ranks of ministers: previous foreign minister called coronavirus “Comunavirus”

Araújo had also generated polemics in Brazil before the out-of-control corona pandemic. He called the coronavirus * in reference to communism “Comunavirus”, he classified National Socialism as a left movement and he dismissed climate change as a Marxist lie.

Araújo’s position on climate change, in particular, was an obstacle to talks between Brazil and the United States on the fight against deforestation in the Amazon. The new US President Joe Biden had given the topic – as well as the European Union in the context of the plans for a free trade area with Mercosur – priority. (dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

