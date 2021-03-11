“L The pharmaceutical industry sees only the profits; on the contrary, everyone should be able to benefit from the vaccine. ” This Thursday morning, in Lille (North), Françoise and André Mazingue responded to the call of the PCF to gather in front of the regional health agencies (ARS) of France, to make “Covid-19 vaccine a global public good”. She is a pediatrician at the Lille University Hospital Center (CHU), a retired neurologist. “The World Health Organization should have organized the production (of the vaccine) in all the countries of the world”, considers André, for whom it is necessary “To make Sanofi a public company, with three poles: research, manufacturing, training”. “For the past ten years, Sanofi has only paid attention to dividends, nods Éric Bocquet, PCF senator from the North. Less and less money is spent on research. As a result, today, no vaccine is produced in France, unlike Spain, Great Britain… ”“ The drama, adds Françoise, it is that we hardly produce any more drugs. “ At the public hospital, ” everything works just in time, including for the staff ”, she denounces, referring to a lack of stocks of anesthetic products at the Lille University Hospital during the first wave of Covid, in March 2020.

“The only response to the pandemic is a mass vaccination campaign”, insisted, a few minutes earlier, Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the PCF. On Monday, he was at the Institut Pasteur de Lille, which “Lack of resources for research”, while “We know the coronaviruses, since we are in the third”.

Pasteur Lille has built a research program on treatments against Covid “Of 600,000 euros per year over three years”, But “They still do not have positive answers for funding”. The MP from the North applauds the request to the World Trade Organization (WTO) made by South Africa and India, followed by dozens of other countries, to “Lift the patents on vaccines, in order to be able to produce them freely and widely”. “The voluntary license system allows compensation for the owner (of the patent) in exchange for a production authorization, so that no one is harmed”, he specifies. Fabien Roussel recalls a precedent: “The battle of Mandela, who obtained the possibility of making the AIDS treatment generic and producing it in South Africa. “

It is in the same spirit that in November 2020, an appeal signed by several political, trade union and associative organizations was launched. Since then, a campaign has been underway to put pressure on the WTO and on the EU and the French government. A few hours after the rallies in front of the ARS, mobilized organizations held a press conference (PCF, FSU, CGT, Federation of Mutuals of France – FMF -, National Convergence of Collectives for the Defense of Public Services, etc.).

Benoît Teste, for the FSU, considered that “All the legal instruments exist to declare vaccines as public goods”. For the trade unionist, this is a global issue: “Vaccination in rich countries may be ineffective if the virus continues to spread in poor countries. “ Pascale Vatel, for the FMF, called for mutual health centers to benefit from the necessary means to play the role of “Vaccination centers, and accelerate the campaign”. The battle at European level is important. If a million signatures are collected, the EU will have to “Initiate a procedure for revising regulatory texts” which prevent patents from blowing up, as Fabien Roussel pointed out. Catherine Perret (CGT) focused on “Raising citizens’ awareness”, on which according to her “We can rely on to increase the mobilization”. Michel Jallamion, for the coordination of the defense of public services, recalled that, solidarity at European level,“We did it with Airbus. Why would it not be possible in the field of public health ”?