Chris Hipkins, who played a leading role in New Zealand’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, emerges as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s successor as he is the only candidate nominated to lead the Labor Party after her resignation on Thursday. -fair.

“I am honored by the support my colleagues have shown me,” Hipkins told a news conference in Wellington on Saturday after his appointment was confirmed.

Hipkins, 44, now police minister and also in charge of Education and Public Service, will still have to be formally endorsed by the Labor Party on Sunday to become its leader.

If so, then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who announced her resignation on Thursday (19) claiming she “no longer has the energy” to continue, will give up her role on February 7, when Hipkins will take over as prime minister, at least until the elections called for October 14.

Months before the elections, the latest polls indicate a certain advantage for the opposition National Party.

“I feel energetic and enthusiastic, I’m looking forward to getting to work”, declared Hipkins, who also acknowledged that, right now, “we are going through some economic turbulence and we will have to navigate them”, in allusion to inflation and the possibility of the country going into recession this year.

“But I firmly believe we can come out of this better than we went in. I’m very optimistic about the future,” he added.

Hipkins was elected MP for the first time in 2008 and held one of his most prominent positions from November 2020, when he was appointed minister of covid-19, with New Zealand leading one of the most stringent control plans and border closures in the world for more than two years, which won several detractors in the country.

The politician later admitted that the lockdowns had been “difficult” and that it was time to get out of the “covid zero” policy that New Zealand had advocated because the population was getting tired of the restrictions.

Nicknamed “Chippy” – a combination of his first and last name -, the minister caused one of the few comical moments of the pandemic by encouraging citizens to take to the streets to “spread their legs”, by making confusion with the expression “stretch legs,” which sparked a barrage of hilarious comments on social media.

Despite his lapse, Justice Minister Kiri Allan, who was seen as a potential candidate to succeed Ardern, described him as “resolute and an incredibly strong prime minister” who, however, will struggle to rise to fame. of its predecessor.

Hipkins, whom Ardern turned to in times of crisis, praised the still-Labor leader as an “incredible prime minister” who ruled in “a calm and steady manner, which is something I hope to continue to do”.

“We’re different people, and I’m sure people will see it that way,” he pointed out.