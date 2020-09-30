Be careful, hang in there. The National Assembly examines this Thursday the bill “extending the transitional regime instituted at the end of the state of health emergency”. The idea is to extend an exceptional transition which was supposed to gradually end the state of emergency that preceded it. Are you still following? In the end, it is the rule of law that wins. The objective is to maintain the measures contained in the state of health emergency until next April 1, when they would lapse on October 30. The prefects will always be able to impose restrictions on individual and public freedoms, by prohibiting demonstrations, gatherings and the opening of establishments. Faced with Covid-19, “We must accept to restrict some of our freedoms to which we are attached”, argues the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran. “Contaminations, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing. This is why we cannot leave the country unarmed at 1er November “, adds LaREM MP Alice Thourot. The rapporteur of the text considers that “This transitional regime proved its worth during the summer” and ensure that “These additional five months do not constitute a blank check to the government”, because “The rule of law continues to assert itself”.

This is not at all the opinion of the opposition members. “This text goes too far and too long. Parliament can meet much faster. We need evaluation appointments and democratic appointments. There, we are asked to give the keys to the house for five months ”, moved the deputy LR Philippe Gosselin. “You have to be convinced, when you give up something, that it makes sense. But the government’s instructions are constantly contradictory, with no overall logic ”, denounces Ugo Bernalicis. The elected FI is sorry for a strategy without a common framework, which would be standardized and adaptable according to the cases and the territories: “We are in a race for the shallot of absurd innovation among the prefects, who have too much power. This rule should be set: for an equal health situation, equal health rule. “ Enough to avoid ubiquitous and scandalous prefectural decisions, such as the ban in Calais from distributing food to refugees, in the name of the fight against Covid.

“Yes, you have to get used to living with the virus, but that doesn’t mean you have to get used to living with a regime that is exceptional to our democratic rules”, observes Stéphane Peu. The PCF deputy recalls that since 1955, there are principles to be respected when a state of emergency is declared. “The deadline must be short, and the control of Parliament constant. Otherwise, the risks are known: the government’s habituation to exorbitant powers, and the perpetuation of exceptional measures in common law. As it stands, the text does not respect these principles, and in no way protects the risks. “ The Communist also recalls that the state of emergency following the terrorist attacks of November 2015 was continually extended until many related measures entered into common law in October 2017. The government has also announced his desire to institute a “Long-term health emergency management system” by January 2021 …

“We are in a permanent blur. The executive blurs the boundaries. Dozens of ordinances have still not been ratified, and the Constitutional Council considers that even beyond the ratification deadline, the ordinance continues to apply. But where is the rule of law? Where has the legislative and decision-making power of Parliament gone? “, indignant Ugo Bernalicis. The deputies are not the only ones to alert. The Defender of Rights, Claire Hédon, believes that several provisions of the text examined this Thursday are “Likely to cause, directly or indirectly, a disproportionate infringement of rights and freedoms, in particular privacy and the principle of equality”. It also signals the character ” random “ decisions taken since the summer, which do not guarantee “Neither the intelligibility of the measures nor the legal security of persons”.