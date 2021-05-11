Once the government’s bill of restrictions has already been presented, the opposition assures that the measures remain unconstitutional although they are approved by law in Congress and that the issue could be re-prosecuted.

The bill will begin to be debated this week in the Health and Constitutional Affairs committees of the Senate to be voted on next week on the premises. The Executive wants to have it approved before May 21 when the DNU still in force expires.

Legal voices from the opposition blocs assure that the President did not heed the Supreme Court ruling and point out legal flaws. The autonomy of the provinces It is once again the main axis of the proposal.

“Congress cannot delegate a competence that it does not have. No matter how much the President tries, it cannot be attributed by any shortcut original powers that are of the provinces and CABA “, sentenced the radical deputy Brenda Austin and added:” He ignores and does not know that the Court has already told him that manifest unconstitutionality is not remedied even with a law congressional”.

In the same vein he expressed himself before Clarion the president of the Lavagnist bloc Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez: “If it becomes law, it will be unconstitutional. The Executive Power takes powers from the provinces and, furthermore, does not set a certain time limit ”, he stated.

The PRO bloc in Deputies, chaired by Cristian Ritondo, issued a statement in which it warns that “The legislative majority is legitimate as long as it falls within what the Constitution mandates.”

According to legislators, the general provisions and rules of conduct stipulated in the text could be approved by law, but restrictions such as the closure of schools could not.

In that sense, the radical Gustavo Menna, vice president of the Constitutional Affairs commission recalled before Clarion that the Supreme Court already considered in its ruling by the DNU that suspended the presence in AMBA that it would not be constitutional by law either.

It refers to recital 25 of the vote of Horacio Rosatti and Juan Carlos Maqueda in which the judges indicate that “in the hypothetical case in which the content of the regulation is implemented through a formal law, the conclusion regarding the violation of autonomy of CABA would remain unscathed “.

“A national law cannot give orders to the governors. Article 4 calls the governors” delegates “of the Government, citing Article 128 of the Constitution that does not say that, it says that they are” natural agents “of the federal Government. The governors are delegates of the people who voted for them, not of the national government “, Menna points out.

To request the delegation of powers, the bill cites Article 76 of the Constitution, which prohibits legislative delegation except in certain matters of administration or public emergency.

But that point speaks of “a fixed term for its exercise” and the opposition assures that the text of the Executive does not fix it. The project establishes that it will govern while “the public emergency in sanitary matters is in force”; emergency extended by the Executive by decree. “The one who delegates power has to set the term, concrete, not the Executive “, they affirm.