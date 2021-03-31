Pandemic Jobs!

“Reshma Sujani” is at her home in New York, where she continues to care for her children, and at the same time she is designing a set of methods and policies aimed at helping mothers who have suffered during the epidemic.

The Corona pandemic and the economic closure it imposed have caused millions of people around the world to lose their jobs and livelihoods. But the pandemic and quarantine have also created new businesses, practices and jobs that people had not previously known about. (Image via The New York Times)