The president of pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Brazil, Marta Díez, said that the coronavirus pandemic is over, but the disease is not. Díez also said that the country has the doses of immunizers it needs for this year, but that “It’s still too early to talk” from 2024.

“The pandemic is over, but the disease is not. And we don’t know if it will end, that’s the reality.”told the newspaper The globe. According to her, “everything” points out that the disease will become endemic in several countries. He said he still does not know if vaccination against covid-19 will be annual.

Regarding what would be the possible analysis of the current moment in relation to the transmission of the disease, Marta said she believes that the pandemic is over, and that the context differs from the year 2020, when there were no vaccines against the virus. Because there are tools to prevent the death of those infected, she said that the situation “pass more security”.

“We are in a year where there is a disease that we have to learn to live with, the good thing is that we have vaccines and we have antivirals. We have tools to fight the pandemic and the disease itself,” said.

The leader says that each country will decide on a revaccination of all groups in the future, and that 2023 will probably be a year of transition, inclusive, “even the Ministry of Health is changing at the moment”.

According to Díez, Pfizer has not yet had a meeting with the new government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He stated that the company’s commitment is with the population, and not with the Ministry of Health. “So, let’s work well with whoever is there,” said.