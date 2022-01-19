The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned of the “misleading” idea that Omicron is less aggressive. When taking stock of the evolution of the pandemic, during an interview in Geneva, Switzerland, he said that the variant continues to sweep the planet. “Make no mistake, Ômicron causes hospitalizations and deaths, and even the less serious cases are overwhelming health facilities” with daily numbers reaching new records in Europe.

The WHO predicts the possibility of other variants arising from the growth of Ômicron at a global level. “New variants are likely to emerge, which is why screening and evaluation remains critical,” said Tedros Adhanom.

He said he remains particularly concerned about many countries that have low vaccination rates, as people are much more at risk of serious illness and death if they are not immunized.

The increase in the transmissibility of Ômicron will have an impact, especially in countries with lower vaccination rates, says Mike Ryan, responsible for the WHO’s public health emergency response.

“An exponential increase in cases, regardless of the severity of individual variants, leads to the inevitable increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” added Ryan.

Peak infections in Europe

Evidence of Omicron spreading across the continent is clear, with authorities in several European countries recording new records of infections in recent days.

France reported nearly half a million cases a day on Tuesday, four times as many as the day before.

Germany recorded, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 100,000 new infections.

Danish authorities have reported a record 33,490 new daily cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Italy recorded 228,170 new infections, up from 83,400 the day before.

Portugal also had a new record of cases yesterday, with 43,720 more infections and 46 deaths, the highest number since February. Hospitalizations increased again, with 1,950 people, of which 160 were in intensive care.

In the last week, the WHO estimates that Ômicron reached 18 million new infections worldwide.

signs of slowing down

Ireland reported that the number of new infections had started to fall in recent days. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told public broadcaster RTÉ that restrictions imposed at Christmas and New Year could be relaxed by the end of this month.”

In Spain, Ômicron also shows signs of slowing down. Spanish officials said new infections began to decline

The UK also announced a drop in daily cases, and the government is expected to review the restrictive measures in place, as the latest figures are “encouraging”.

The WHO director remains cautious and reminds us that Ômicron is not benign. “In some countries, Covid-19 cases appear to have peaked, giving hope that the worst of the last wave is over, but no country is out of the woods,” concluded Tedros Adhanom.

*With information from RTP – Rádio e Televisão de Portugal

