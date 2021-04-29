GMixed information on corona infection in Hesse comes from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin. On the one hand, health authorities have reported fewer new cases than a week ago, only Offenbach appears deep red on the Hessian corona map of the RKI with an incidence of more than 250 and the incidence is falling. The same applies to the number of intensive care ventilated patients. On the other hand, this key figure ranks noticeably above the level at the federal level and is on a par with that in Saxony-Anhalt. Only in Baden-Württemberg, North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony and Thuringia is the incidence higher, i.e. the new infections among 100,000 inhabitants that became known within a week.

In addition, the number of active cases is increasing again. Last but not least, the central indicator is above the 100 mark everywhere in Hesse, which causes curfews. Regardless of this, both “Click and Meet” and face-to-face classes for middle school students are possible in a number of districts (see box). Frankfurt continues to allocate special vaccination dates with the Astra-Zeneca product. The offer is aimed at people under and over 60 years of age.

The RKI reports 2103 new cases after 2386 a week ago. and 2036 the day before. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 260,590 cases have been recorded in Hesse. Around 24,300 people are currently considered actively infected, 400 more than the day before. The RKI does not officially collect this number, but only estimates it. Anyone who does not receive medical treatment two weeks after a positive PCR test is considered to have recovered. 19 more deaths related to Covid-19 have to be mourned. A week ago, the RKI had reported 16 more deaths and on Wednesday 13.

The incidence in Hesse is 170 after 175.5 the previous day and 161.5 before seven days. In the federal government it is 155. The highest incidence is 258.7 in the city of Offenbach and 243.5 in the district of Hersfeld-Rotenburg, the lowest in the Wetterau district with 106.1.

195 intensive care beds available

According to the latest figures from the Divi intensive care register, 456 Covid patients after 476 just a week ago are being treated in intensive care units in Hesse, 230 of them have to be ventilated. According to the information, 195 intensive care beds are currently free, around ten percent of the available intensive care beds. Whether adequately trained staff is available for this is another question.

In the meantime, the city of Frankfurt continues to allocate special vaccination dates for people under and over 60 years of age via its registration portal. The Astra-Zeneca vaccine is on offer. A vaccination is only possible if someone belongs to prioritization group 1-3 of the Corona vaccination ordinance at the time of vaccination and the Frankfurt am Main vaccination center is responsible. “Any other information circulating on the Internet is wrong! The vaccination is carried out with the vaccine from the manufacturer Astra-Zeneca. It is not possible to change the vaccine in the vaccination center, ”it says on the relevant website.

The Hessian vaccination campaign needs a boost, because the country ranks last in the country comparison when it comes to first vaccinations. A good 23 percent of Hessians have received the first preventive injection against the coronavirus, the federal average is 24.7 percent. However, at around 7.5 percent, Hessen is slightly above the average for vaccinated people.

The Hessian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HIHK) urges the state government to advocate the rapid introduction of the digital vaccination pass at the federal level. “The digital vaccination certificate should not be available until July, ie in nine weeks. That takes way too long. Other countries are already several steps further here, ”warns Robert Lippmann, Managing Director of the HIHK.

More freedom for vaccinated people could only be a start. “Vaccinated, recovered and tested customers should have access to shops, outdoor restaurants, body-hugging service providers, tourist overnight stays and other areas of the economy, regardless of the incidence situation,” Lippmann continued.