Dhe Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has reported a significant increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence and thus a new record. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Monday morning as 840.3. For comparison: the day before the value was 806.8. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 528.2 (previous month: 222.7). The health authorities in Germany reported 63,393 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. A week ago there were 34,145 infections.

Experts expect more and more cases that cannot be recorded, partly because test capacities and health authorities are increasingly at their limit.

According to the new information, 28 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 30 deaths. The RKI has counted 8,744,840 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The RKI gave the number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days as 3.77 on Friday (Thursday: 3.56). The value is not reported on weekends.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Monday as 7,273,100. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 116,746.