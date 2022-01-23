DThe nationwide seven-day incidence reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has exceeded the threshold of 800 for the first time. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Sunday morning as 806.8. For comparison: the day before the value was 772.7. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 515.7 (previous month: 220.7). The health authorities in Germany reported 85,440 new corona infections to the RKI within one day.

Experts expect more and more cases that cannot be recorded, partly because test capacities and health authorities are increasingly at their limit.

According to the new information, 54 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 47 deaths. The RKI has counted 8,681,447 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The RKI gave the number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days as 3.77 on Friday (Thursday: 3.56). The value is not reported on weekends.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Sunday as 7,230,000. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 116,718.

Lauterbach announces new vaccination campaign

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced a new vaccination campaign for this week in order to increase the willingness of the population to be vaccinated. “A broad vaccination campaign with posters, radio and TV spots will start on Tuesday, which is more creative than the previous ones. And it is in very different languages,” says Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach of “Bild am Sonntag”. He will promote both primary vaccinations, which reduce the risk of death, and booster injections against the omicron wave.