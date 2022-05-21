DThe Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the nationwide seven-day incidence on Saturday morning as 342.0. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:20 a.m. The day before, the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week was 361.8 (previous week: 477.0, previous month: 720.6). However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the infection situation. Experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics. In addition, late registrations or transmission problems can lead to a distortion of individual daily values.

The health authorities in Germany recently reported 42,375 new corona infections (previous week: 61,859 registered infections) and 120 deaths (previous week: 144) to the RKI within one day. Here, too, comparisons of the data are only possible to a limited extent due to the test behavior, late registrations or transmission problems. In general, the number of registered new infections and deaths varies significantly from weekday to weekday, as more and more federal states do not transmit to the RKI, especially at weekends, and report their cases later in the week.

The RKI has counted 24,575,600 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

More than 521.92 million people worldwide have contracted the coronavirus. This is a Reuters count based on official data. After that, more than 6.66 million people died related to the virus. According to experts, the number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher. The United States has the highest numbers. Over 83 million cases of infection were registered there. More than a million people have died related to the virus. This was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and is now widespread in more than 210 countries.