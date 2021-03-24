According to the Robert Koch Institute, 15,813 new cases of infection were registered in the past 24 hours, 2387 more than a week ago. As on the previous day, the seven-day incidence nationwide is 108.1.

The seven-day incidence, which indicates the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, has recently increased steadily after falling to below 60 in February. At the weekend, the nationwide incidence value had passed the 100 mark.

The RKI also reported 248 other deaths related to Covid 19 disease. The total number of corona cases recorded in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 2,690,523. A total of 75,212 infected people died.

In view of the increasing number of infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers agreed on a tightened lockdown during Easter week at their Corona summit on Tuesday night. In the coming week, public life in Germany is to be largely shut down for five days.

In addition, the existing lockdown rules were extended to April 18. This means that the emergency brake decided at the beginning of March continues to apply, which is supposed to take effect at an incidence value of over 100.

AFP