D.he nationwide seven-day incidence has fallen again compared to the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Sunday morning at 315.4. For comparison: the previous day the value was 321.8. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 390.9 (previous month: 372.7). The health authorities in Germany reported 29,348 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 04.35 a.m. Exactly one week ago there were 32,646 infections. The number of reported infections has been falling for almost three weeks. However, due to the more contagious Omicron variant, experts fear an imminent trend reversal.

According to the new information, 180 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 132 deaths. The RKI has counted 6,796,536 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Friday as 5.10 (Thursday: 5.17). The RKI stated the number of people recovered on Sunday morning at 5,753,400. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 108,233.

Visiting friends and relatives

Despite the high number of corona infections, almost every fifth German wants to travel for Christmas. In a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the German Press Agency, 13 percent said they wanted to travel to celebrate Christmas with friends or relatives. 6 percent of those surveyed are planning a vacation trip. 79 percent, on the other hand, want to stay at home over the holidays. 2 percent did not provide any information.

At the first Christmas party during the corona pandemic last year, Germans’ desire to travel was even less. At the time, in a YouGov poll, only 9 percent said they wanted to drive or fly to friends or relatives. Only one percent planned a vacation trip. 87 percent wanted to stay at home at the time.

This year, especially the younger ones have travel plans for Christmas. Among the 18 to 29 year olds it is 38 percent, in the age group 30 to 39 it is still 26 percent. Of the 60 to 69 year olds, on the other hand, only 9 percent want to travel.