DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen further. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Saturday morning, the value is now 1141.8. The day before it was 1181.2, a week ago it was 1531.5. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI announced, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours on Saturday was 150,675 – after 175,263 the day before and 196,456 new infections a week ago. The total number of registered cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 22,591,726.

According to the RKI, 309 further deaths related to the corona virus were registered within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany rose to 131,679.

Emergency in the hospitals

According to the Association of Senior Hospital Doctors, the majority of German hospitals are overwhelmed due to staff shortages and many corona patients. “In 60 percent of the houses, planned interventions have to be postponed,” said association president Michael Weber of the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung on Saturday. In six out of ten clinics, the nursing staff would fall below the minimum staffing level and in three out of ten clinics, patients would have to be transferred to other clinics. Large clinics are also affected.

According to “NOZ”, the association had surveyed its members across Germany. In the survey, 20 percent of senior hospital doctors also stated that emergency care was at risk. A good ten percent of the beds in general and intensive care units are therefore still occupied by patients with a corona infection.







“It’s not over yet”

In view of the “tense situation”, the association criticized the corona policy of the federal and state governments. “The pandemic is not over yet, and the increasing political dispute is endangering the supply situation,” Weber told the NOZ. From the point of view of the clinics, the hotspot criteria are met in many places, so that containment measures have to be imposed.

The Corona situation also leads to financial losses for the hospitals: “In this situation, the clinics can continue to treat significantly fewer patients. The resulting loss of income must be compensated for by extending the rescue package,” Weber demanded from Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD).

middle





