DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen sharply again. The Robert Koch Institute gave the value on Friday morning as 758.5. It was 826.0 the day before and 733.4 a week ago. The seven-day incidence quantifies the number of new infections registered per 100,000 inhabitants during this period.

As the RKI further announced on Friday, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours was 101,610, after 130,104 the day before and 161,718 a week ago. The total number of recorded cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 24,710,769.

According to the RKI, 214 other deaths related to the corona virus were also registered within 24 hours. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany rose to 135,292.

BA.2 dominates the infection process

According to data from the RKI, the omicron subvariant BA.2 is now likely to cause the vast majority of corona infections in Germany. According to the latest findings – a sample from the week before last – their share was 97 percent, according to the RKI weekly report on Thursday evening.

BA.1, the previously predominant subtype, comes to just under three percent. According to the data, the relatively new omicron sublines BA.4 and BA.5 have not played any particular role so far: BA.4 is listed with a share of 0 percent, BA.5 with 0.1 percent. Mixed variants have so far only been detected in isolated cases, writes the RKI. In Germany, the genome is only completely examined in a small proportion of positive samples.