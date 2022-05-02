DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen further. The Robert Koch Institute gave the value on Monday morning as 639.5. A good 4,000 new infections were reported within 24 hours, but no new deaths. On Sunday the incidence was 664.4, compared to 790.8 a week ago. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI further announced on Monday, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours was 4032, after 11,718 the day before and 20,084 a week ago. The total number of cases of infection recorded in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 24,813,817.

In the past 24 hours, no new death in connection with the corona virus had been reported, the RKI further announced. The last time that not a single corona death was reported within one day was on September 21. The total number of corona deaths recorded in Germany is therefore still 135,461.

Monday lower values

The number of corona cases is usually lower on weekends and Mondays than the weekly average because fewer tests are carried out on weekends and fewer test results are transmitted.