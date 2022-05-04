The Robert Koch Institute reports 106,631 new infections – around 25 percent fewer than a week ago. Another 242 people died in connection with the corona virus.

DThe Robert Koch Institute put the nationwide seven-day incidence on Wednesday morning at 591.8. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5 a.m. The day before, the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week was 632.2 (previous week: 887.6; previous month: 1424.6). However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the infection situation. Experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics. In addition, late registrations or transmission problems can lead to a distortion of individual daily values.

The health authorities in Germany recently reported 106,631 new corona infections (previous week: 141,661 registered infections) and 241 deaths (previous week: 343) to the RKI within one day. Here, too, comparisons of the data are only possible to a limited extent due to the test behavior, late registrations or transmission problems. In general, the number of registered new infections and deaths varies significantly from weekday to weekday, as more and more federal states do not transmit to the RKI, especially at weekends, and report their cases later in the week.

25 million reported infections

The RKI has counted 25,033 since the beginning of the pandemic. 970 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.