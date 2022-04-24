DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen again somewhat. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value on Sunday morning as 807.0. It was 821.7 the day before and 834.3 a week ago. The seven-day incidence quantifies the number of new infections registered per 100,000 inhabitants during this period.

As the RKI further announced on Sunday, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours was 39,179, after 135,079 the day before and 39,784 a week ago. The total number of cases of infection recorded in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 24,180,512.

According to the RKI, 24 other deaths related to the corona virus were also registered within 24 hours. The total number of recorded corona deaths in Germany rose to 134,179.

Majority continues to wear mask

However, people in Germany remain cautious given the high infection rate. According to a representative INSA survey for BILD am SONNTAG (1001 respondents on April 22), 71 percent state that they continue to wear a mask in the supermarket. 29 percent say they no longer wear a mask when shopping.

Corona late effects

In Germany, 65 percent of the population over the age of 18 perceive their health to be deteriorating as a result of the corona pandemic. This is the result of a study by the pronova company health insurance funds, which was available to the newspapers of the Funke media group in advance on Sunday. The problems most commonly mentioned are lack of exercise (35 percent), back and neck pain (27 percent) and mental illness (24 percent).







According to the study, 16 percent of people have also noticed noticeable weight gain and frequent headaches since the beginning of the corona pandemic. Ten percent complain of shortness of breath. 13 percent consume more alcohol and nicotine.

Psychological problems such as depressive moods, fears or aggression are particularly common among those under 30 years of age. 18 to 29 year olds are also the most likely to say they suffer from back and neck pain. A total of 1,000 people aged 18 and over were interviewed for the study in January 2022.