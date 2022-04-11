DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections has fallen further. As the Robert Koch Institute announced on Monday morning, the value is now 1080.0. The previous day it had been 1097.9. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI announced, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections reported within 24 hours on Sunday was 30,789 – after 55,471 the day before and 41,129 new infections a week ago. The total number of registered cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 22,677,986.

According to the RKI, 13 other deaths related to the corona virus were also registered within 24 hours. The total number of recorded corona deaths in Germany rose to 131,728.

Regional differences

The seven-day incidence was below 1000 in six federal states: Berlin, Bremen, Brandenburg, Baden-Württemberg, Saxony-Anhalt and North Rhine-Westphalia. Saarland recorded the highest incidence nationwide with a value of 1561.4.