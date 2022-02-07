DThe seven-day incidence of new corona infections in Germany has reached another high. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it was 1426.0 nationwide on Monday morning. On Sunday it was 1400.8, on Monday last week it was 1176.8. The incidence quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI announced, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections within 24 hours on Monday morning was 95,267 – 21.5 percent more than a week ago. As the RKI further announced, 49 other deaths related to the corona virus were also recorded on Monday.

There are still large regional differences in the seven-day incidence. In the Bavarian district of Fürstenfeldbruck, the incidence was 4083.8. In Berlin, the corona incidence was 1719.3, in Schleswig-Holstein 856.9.

According to the RKI, the health authorities have recorded a total of 11,117,857 cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of registered corona deaths in Germany is now 118,766. The RKI puts the number of people who have recovered from corona disease in Germany at around 8,142,100.

In November, the federal and state governments had defined the so-called hospitalization incidence as the decisive benchmark for tightening or relaxing the corona measures. This value indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants are hospitalized within seven days because of a corona infection. According to the latest RKI report, the hospitalization incidence on Friday was 5.45 nationwide.