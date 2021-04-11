D.he health authorities in Germany reported 17,855 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 104 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Sunday morning. On Sunday, the number of cases reported by the RKI is usually lower, among other things because fewer tests are carried out on the weekend. In addition, because of the school holidays, the figures may not yet be comparable with previous values. A week ago, the RKI had recorded 12,196 new infections and 68 new deaths within one day.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 129.2 nationwide on Saturday morning. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 03.08 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

The day before, the RKI gave this seven-day incidence as 120.6; a week ago it was 127. The incidence value is currently to be interpreted with caution and is likely to be too low due to fewer tests and reports over Easter. The RKI expects the value to be reliable again in the course of the coming week.

“The situation is very, very serious”

On Friday, RKI President Lothar Wieler emphasized in Berlin that there was already enough additional data that would provide information about the actual situation. “Unfortunately, this development shows that the situation is very, very serious.” According to data from around 70 clinics across Germany, more and more and younger people have to be treated in hospitals for severe respiratory infections. The intensive care units filled rapidly.

The RKI has counted almost 3 million proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 2.67. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 78,353.