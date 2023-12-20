Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/20/2023 – 21:08

The Covid-19 pandemic, school dropouts and the reduction in the effectiveness of Brazilian government social protection policies or even the discontinuity of some federal actions, between 2019 and 2022, were highlighted by the International Labor Organization (ILO) , as the three main causes for the increase in child labor in 2022 in Brazil. The Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad) on the Work of Children and Adolescents, released this Wednesday (20), by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), reveals that, last year, 1.9 million children and teenagers aged 5 to 17 years old (or 4.9% of this age group) worked illegally in Brazil.

The director of the ILO Office in Brazil, Vinícius Carvalho Pinheiro, classified the increase in child labor in the country as a historic setback. “The pandemic [de covid-19] It was a kind of perfect storm, because it produced, on the one hand, a reduction in household income, an economic crisis. On the other hand, there was an increase in school dropouts related, in particular, to confinement policies, with difficult access to education, and this meant that children stayed at home more and were sent to the job market. And a disarticulation of public policies related to this term also contributed to this.”

Despite the picture of child labor portrayed in Brazil, the coordinator of IBGE Sample Surveys, Adriana Beringuy, admitted that data released for her, in Brasília, were not surprising. “There was an idea on the part of researchers and experts on the subject, that the impact of the pandemic on more vulnerable households, from poorer families, could have as one of its effects the intensification of the participation of children and adolescents in child labor. And in fact, the data confirmed this analysis or prediction, largely based on the impact related to the precariousness of lower-income households.”

Agenda 2030

Brazil committed, within the Agenda 2030 of the United Nations (UN), to promote decent work and eradicate, by 2025, among other activities, child labor, in all its forms, especially those on the List of the Worst Forms of Child Labor (TIP List).

However, the director of ILO-Brazil says he believes that Brazil's setback could compromise the achievement of the target (8.7), by 2025. And that it is necessary to act quickly to achieve it.

“It’s time to think about policies, put the trains on the tracks of reduction [do trabalho infantil] and step on the accelerator to reduce child labor. Perhaps, we will not be able to achieve the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals, the SDGs, of 2025, but at least, for 2030, there may be a clear downward trend”.

Frame reversal

The National Secretary of Care and Family of the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Combating Hunger (MDS) and former director of ILO-Brazil, Laís Abramo, reaffirmed that the 7% increase in child labor between 2019 and 2022 , would be directly linked to the disruption of public policies during the period, promoted by the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro. “This has to do with a whole process of deconstruction of social protection and social dialogue policies, which were in force and which were very weakened, in the previous government, in the Bolsonaro government. Among them, the defunding of social protection and the Child Labor Eradication Program, which has always been a reference program in this area.”

However, the secretary points out that the reality of the current federal government is focused on rebuilding spaces for social dialogue and public policies, among them, the recomposition of financing for the Unified Social Assistance System (SUAS) and the return of the National Eradication Commission of Child Labor (Conaeti), considered by it to be central to the prevention and eradication of child labor. “We hope to reverse this situation and get closer to the commitments that Brazil has in relation to both the 2030 Agenda, with the eradication of child labor, and the “Latin America and Caribbean Regional Initiative Free of Child Labor”, which Brazil has always He also played a leading role in the region.”

The ILO director understands that it is necessary to focus on effective public policies aimed at the full protection of children and adolescents. “Protection policies, especially income transfer policies […]. Income and employment policies for fathers and mothers, that is, without work, if families are not doing well, the children will not be doing well. Policies for access to quality education and policies, especially for groups aged 16 and 17, for inclusive learning that include young people in the job market”, highlights Vinícius Pinheiro.

The director of the international organization understands that in Brazil there has always been a culture favorable to child labor in Brazil, as a way of removing children and young people from drug use or illicit activities. However, the director insists that the arguments that support the use of early labor in the country must be refuted, so that child labor numbers fall again.

“People have to understand that the moment you take a child out of school and put him to work, you are actually mortgaging the future of that child, the family, the economic future of the country. Because children, when they enter this job market, enter a poverty trap. So, poor families are poor because they put their children into the job market. They stop studying, remain poor and are unable to have quality jobs. A vicious cycle of poverty.”

Data

Last year, around 42.6% of those involved in child labor worked in three large groups: 27.9% in commerce, 22.8% in agriculture and 6.7% in domestic services.

The growth in the work of children and young people aged 5 to 17 in the field worries experts, such as the IBGE coordinator, Adriana Beringuy. “Often, child labor is within a context of family vulnerability, of lower-income households and this situation is very present, for example, in rural areas of the country. This partly explains a greater tendency for children, in child labor situations, to be involved in agricultural activities.”

In 2022, there were, in the country, 582 thousand children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 years who carried out economic activity and lived in households assisted by federal government social programs, such as Bolsa Família. The National Coordinator of Educational Social Measures and Intersectoral Programs of the MDS, Ana Carla Costa Rocha, explains that the data shows the economic and social vulnerability of this public. “Social assistance programs and benefits are income supplements, they are not the minimum income. So, we need to talk even more about work for adults, the issue of full-time education and increasingly validate the Brazil Without Hunger plan.”

The proportion of black or mixed-race people in child labor is 66.3%. “The issue of race is structural, both in the job market and in society. So, again, it is associated with the poverty trap mechanism”, declared the director of ILO-Brazil.

Children who work on the streets were not included in the IBGE statistics. During the Pnad presentation, those present suggested changes in future surveys to remove the invisibility of the situation and contribute to the development of specific public policies.

TIP List

In 2022, there were 756 thousand children and adolescents in the country carrying out the worst forms of child labor, which are described in TIP List. The director of ILO-Brazil, Vinícius Pinheiro, is concerned about the risks of accidents and harm to the health of children and adolescents working in these prohibited activities. “There are 50 thousand more children in these sectors. Perhaps this is one of the most harmful scars that the pandemic has left. There is an 8% increase compared to 2019, in the worst and most harmful forms of employment. This is extremely worrying.”

Negative consequences

Child labor is illegal and deprives children and adolescents of a normal childhood, with excessive working hours, dangerous practices that impact the education and health of children and young people. This is what the coordinator of the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work Program at ILO-Brazil, Maria Cláudia Falcão, explains.

“We know that work often prevents children from truly developing all of their intellectual capabilities. There is the issue of health. Certain jobs can compromise a child’s physical development if they carry more weight than they can handle,” he explains.

Specifically, regarding dangerous activities that appear on the TIP List, Maria Cláudia Falcão says that they must be eliminated. “All types of child labor need to be eliminated. Dangerous activities have a priority nature, because these, according to a list, have been duly analyzed by occupational doctors and psychologists, and affect the physical and psychological development of that child. And often, we know that there is even an underreporting of deaths related to this type of work.”