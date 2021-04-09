An operator carries suitcases onto a KLM flight at Dresden German airport. Robert Michael

Any country understands the importance of having an international airport and leading airlines. In the case of the Netherlands, both elements are easily met. Opened as a military runway in 1916, during World War I, Amsterdam-Schiphol is today one of the busiest airfields in Europe thanks to its privileged geographical location. It transports 71.7 million annual passengers and 1.5 million tons of cargo, and serves 104 companies that fly to 97 countries with 332 direct destinations.

The national airline, KLM, founded in 1919, made its first flight a year later between the Dutch capital and London. Now it does so to 162 places on five continents with 14 different types of aircraft from a fleet of 111. The pandemic, however, has dimmed such striking figures showing that the company will only overcome this crisis with support from the Government. Last June, KLM received a state loan of 3.4 billion euros in exchange for reducing its expenses by 15%, introducing environmental improvements, waiving bonuses for its directors and the dividend, and being more sustainable. But its troubles do not cease and it is possible that it needs a new accounting injection, this time direct, which may force it to give up take-off and landing spaces at Schiphol, and even be absorbed by Air France, with which it has formed a group since 2004. From In fact, the injection of the French State announced this week, of 4,000 million, increases the participation of the French Government in the group to almost 30% but expressly leaves KLM out of aid.

Despite the strength of its brand, and the fact that its blue and white aircraft are among the most recognizable in commercial aviation, KLM must compete in the market with its colleagues from Spain, France, Germany or the United Kingdom. That is why it has specialized in attracting passengers in Europe to take them later, in large ships, to about 70 distant destinations, from China to the United States, and from South Africa to South America. On a European scale, its network includes between 80 and 90 cities, and the pandemic has been modifying these figures while making clear the need to balance benefits and sustainability, in particular the use of biofuels, as explained on February 26 by Pieter Elbers , its executive director, to an industry magazine, Routes Online. Just a few days earlier, Elbers had expressed his gratitude to the State for its support, which he described as necessary to ensure the long and difficult road to recovery. Later, he showed his current frustration: “We have worked for years to clean up KLM and we were in shape before the COVID-19 arrived. In 2019, the centenary date, we had 35 million passengers; in 2020 it was only 11 million, ”he said, adding that it had been a very tough year for all employees. So far 6,000 jobs have been lost.

Flag carrier

For decades, particularly in the 20th century, KLM served a quasi-political function because it was seen as a part of the State of the Netherlands. He was traveling to former colonies in the Caribbean, South America, and Indonesia, and although airfares were expensive with the widespread arrival of passengers, there was not as much competition. The relative value of the airline has been declining over time, and, in the view of Dutch economist Walter Manshanden, has fallen further with the proliferation of cheap flights.

“We must change the structure of KLM and reduce the influence of the pilots union, which is like a state within a state, since they are among the best paid in the world. It is true that the Government cannot let KLM fall, but since the pandemic has hit its model, which was based on carrying what we understand by business people – who can travel in first class or economy class – a 20 % of which now prefer to telecommute, and seeing that the pace of air traffic will decrease, it would not be understood that the Government continues to inject so much money into a particular company. There are others, such as Heineken or Philips, that are emerging, “he says in a telephone conversation.

As the firm loses money, it seems to him that within two or three years it will be necessary to think “about converting it into a smaller one that operates from Schiphol airport, or evaluating the possibility of it being absorbed by Air France, where it would happen. to be a kind of B line ”. Something similar to what happened with Brussels Airlines (successor to the Belgian Sabena) and the Swiss Swiss (which followed Swissair), which today operate as brands within the German Lufthansa group.

In 2020, the pandemic reduced the volume of passengers at Schiphol Airport by 71%, to 20.9 million. The net losses of the group that forms the aerodrome totaled 563 million euros, while the previous year the benefits had been 355 million, indicates its information service. Things did not go well for KLM either: it lost 1.2 billion euros and saw its business volume cut by more than half to 5 billion. For its part, its alliance with Air France lost 7.1 billion euros, the worst result in its history.

The official support of 3.4 billion euros received by KLM is made up of a loan of 1 billion and another 2.4 billion in commercial guarantees financed by 11 national and international banks. And while the coronavirus has amplified the tribulations of KLM, “the air market is very competitive and low-cost companies, specializing in small routes that generate money, also operate at Schiphol airport and have grown throughout Europe,” he explains. Manshanden. According to calculations by NEO, the independent observatory it runs in Rotterdam, KLM no longer had healthy accounts in 2019 and does not believe it can come back strongly. “Because the cost will be very high and you will have to pay back the government loans, the tickets will be more expensive after the pandemic and people will opt for affordable offers.”

The majority union for ground and cabin crew at Schiphol, FNV in its Dutch acronym, is concerned that the government’s support for KLM has come at the cost of layoffs and a pay cut that has affected low-paid workers, while the pilots “hardly notice it because their salaries are around 250,000 euros per year,” explains Joost van Doesburg, union chief. The agreement reached with the company indicates that the salary reduction will be for five years, but he fears that KLM will list in the range towards commercial models such as low-cost lines, “when it is supposed to be a quality firm and all we are part of his ‘blue family’, he concludes. Or in the words of acting Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra, “KLM’s survival will require change and a lot of work.”