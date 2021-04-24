In the middle of an aggressive and polarized campaign like never before, Madrid prepares for regional elections, as capricious as inopportune, which increase the pulsations of all Spain because they could be the pilot test of the political future at the national level.

On May 4, almost 5.2 million people from Madrid will be able to vote who they want to govern, from the Puerta del Sol Post Office, the autonomous community that registers 19.2 percent of the almost 3.5 million infections by Covid-19 that the Spanish health system has detected.

Is about a forced elections by the current president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of the Popular Party (PP), who ruled since 2019 in a coalition -which became increasingly harsh-, with Ciudadanos.

The center-right liberal party is at stake in these elections for its survival in the Madrid Assembly, the local Parliament.

In March, Díaz Ayuso, a former journalist in whom the PP hopes to reunify the center-right forces, surprised with the announcement.

Without consulting with his government partners, he summoned snap elections to chase away the ghosts of a vote of no confidence against him.

Pablo Iglesias, leader of United We Can, is a candidate for president of the Community of Madrid. Photo: DPA

Sparks in the government coalition

The move caused an electric shock in the PSOE-Podemos coalition of government led, at the national level, by the social democrat Pedro Sánchez: the departure from the government of Spain of Pablo Iglesias, second vice president and leader of United We Can, to stand as a candidate for president in the Community of Madrid.

“It is essential to confront the criminal right. In politics, you have to have courage to fight the battles you have to fight, ”Iglesias said in a video message that he sent to his militants in mid-March.

Polls, for now, don’t spoil him. Nor do they predict a decent result.

A survey by the Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) – an autonomous body that depends on the Ministry of the Spanish Presidency – places it at the end of the line, behind the PP, the PSOE and Más Madrid, the schism party founded by Iñigo Errejón. when he separated from Pablo Iglesias in 2019.

The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, of the PSOE, will be attentive to the May 4 elections in Madrid. Photo: EFE

Iglesias would be on par with the extreme right of Vox and only ahead of Ciudadanos, the force that is languishing and could not obtain even the 5 percent of the votes necessary to obtain a seat in the Madrid Parliament.

“Madrid is currently facing a huge risk. It is a risk for Madrid but also for all of Spain and that is that there is an ultra-right government, ”Iglesias said when he announced that he was leaving his seat as social vice president of the government, after a year and two months in office.

He invited Más Madrid to join his candidacy but his former teammates in Podemos did not pick up the glove.

Mónica García, the doctor who is running to govern the Madrid community for Más Madrid, refused to liquefy her name behind that of Pablo Iglesias and denounced an “excess of testosterone” in Spanish politics.

Angel Gabilondo, PSOE candidate in the regional elections in Madrid, this Friday in a campaign event. Photo: DPA

Verbal attacks

When she found out about Iglesias’ candidacy to occupy her post, the current Madrid president upped the ante: “I am going to change the campaign slogan – which was’ Socialism or freedom ‘- and it will be renamed’ Communism or freedom ‘,” she said. Diaz Ayuso.

“Spain owes me one: that we have removed Pablo Iglesias from Moncloa,” he ironized. He is a person related to independentists, to the ETA environment, and has always been acting against the Community of Madrid and all citizens. It has vigorously promoted expropriation, occupation, the intervention of the company. “

Díaz Ayuso bets on his re-election encouraged by his refusal to close bars and restaurants and apply perimeter closures while other autonomous communities did so due to the increase in coronavirus infections.

“We are all Ayuso,” reads a poster that many locals from Madrid in the busiest areas of the city pasted on their windows.

According to the CIS, she would win the Madrid elections on May 4 but governability would not be assured since the left bloc – PSOE, United We Can and More Madrid – could add the majority necessary to form a government.

The one in Madrid is the fourth regional election that Spain has launched since the first case of coronavirus nested here, at the end of January 2020. In July of last year, already in a pandemic, there were elections in Galicia and in the Basque Country. And in February of this year, in Catalonia.

An act in support of the far-right party Vox, this Friday in Madrid. Photo: DPA

Angel Gabilondo, the PSOE candidate “serious, bland and formal”, as this philosopher defines himself, won at the Madrid polls two years ago but could not join forces to form a government.

This time I would like to add Edmundo Bal, Citizen candidate, but it will not be possible. He can only point to the support of Mónica García, from Más Madrid, and to accept Pablo Iglesias, whom he initially preferred to reject for “his extremism”.

Letter with bullets

The campaign increased pressure this Friday, when Pablo Iglesias withdrew from a debate because the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, refused to repudiate the death threat that he received in an envelope with four bullets that came with his name to the Ministry of the Interior.

“Pablo Iglesias Turrión you have let our parents and grandparents die. Your wife, your parents and you are sentenced to capital punishment. Your time is running out ”, says the letter that accompanies the projectiles.

The Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the Director General of the Civil Guard, María Gámez, also received intimidating envelopes with cartridges inside.

“You have 10 days to resign. The time to laugh at us is over ”, was the threatening message for the Interior Minister.

“We condemn all kinds of violence. I would have liked Mr. Pablo Iglesias to condemn the violence we suffered in Vallecas (when the Vox candidates were attacked with paving stones during an act) -said this Friday Rocío Monasterio when the debate on candidates just started-. All Spaniards no longer believe anything about this government. If you are so brave, get up and get out, ”he shot the Podemos candidate.

“This is not acceptable, if he does not retract, I will stand up,” said Pablo Iglesias and withdrew from the debate organized by the Ser chain.

“I think you are making a mistake blanking the far right,” he told organizers. The PSOE and Más Madrid candidates also stood up.

The dissolution of the electoral debate this Friday unleashed a chain cancellation of debates scheduled before May 4, date of the most controversial elections in recent years in Madrid until the day they will take place: a Tuesday.

Madrid. Correspondent

CB