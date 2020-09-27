Whether or not we deny the expression “second wave”, contaminations in France are increasing, with, in the background, a confinement that all fear. More than 14,000 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in 24 hours, according to the latest data from Public Health France, for a set of 527,446 people infected. It is necessary “Radical measures from this weekend for a serene All Saints holiday”, implore seven doctors and professors of medicine (from the CHU de Lille, CHU Lariboisière, Pitié-Salpêtrière and Saint-Antoine in Paris, a general practitioner, a professor of virology) in a column published on Sunday in the Sunday Newspaper. These specialists fear from the month of October a peak equivalent to mid-March in intensive care if drastic measures are not taken.

Coordinate city medicine and hospital medicine

In the same newspaper, the president of the National Council of the Order of Physicians, Patrick Bouet, wants to prevent “Several long months of autumn and winter” with “A generalized epidemic throughout its territory, without a base” if general practitioners are not finally listened to and concerted. The practitioner regrets that “The results of the first period have not been made” and that today “Ministerial stewardship does not follow”. The scientific committee is too lonely, according to this expert, it should be added a “Practice committee” more efficient on the logistical side, which would govern the coordination of city medicine and hospitals. Declined in the departments, such a body would avoid a congestion of private practices and laboratories, due to the lack of organization of priorities, and would protect hospital services from embolism and “A health system incapable (s) of responding to all demands”.

The government therefore continues to advance in spurts, without apparent consistency, nor to succeed in federating in the face of the health emergency. In the Aix-Marseille-Provence metropolis, the closure of bars and restaurants (like Guadeloupe, also classified as a “maximum alert zone”) provoked a mobilization of elected officials from all sides, indignant at a unilateral decision. The second (socialist) deputy of the city Samia Ghali ensures that “The city of Marseille will not provide assistance to put in place the closures”. And the president (LR) of the region, Renaud Muselier, plans to file “An interim relief appeal”. But, for their part, Paris, Lyon or Nice will be able to keep their bars but close them at 10 p.m., or even later if they serve food …

The hypothesis of a return to confinement

The same misunderstandings concerning schools. Public Health France revealed Thursday that schools and universities appeared to be the hotbed of the pandemic. That is a third of active clusters, far ahead of companies. However, the health protocol has been relaxed. And if on Saturday sports centers and swimming pools closed, in “enhanced alert zones”, the entourage of the Ministry of National Education specified that gymnasiums located in schools would not be concerned …

Faced with such variable-geometry decisions, will we escape confinement? In everyday life the world Friday, 2019 Nobel Laureates in Economics Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo took everyone back by recommending temporary confinement, on “All the territory of 1er to December 20 “ just before the holidays. Strange period, when it is proposed to program periods of confinement such as holidays …