For the first time, the registration of divorces exceeded that of marriages in the City of Buenos Aires: while 4,480 couples dissolved their marital bond in 2020, only 3,861 they were married, that is to say that for each separation there was less than one connection.

The data were provided by the Buenos Aires government ministry through the Civil Registry and Capacity of People.

And while the trend since 2005 is two marriages for every divorce, the 2020 trend does not reflect an abrupt change in social behavior but is consequence of the closure of civil registries between the months of April and September 2020 for the celebration of links – a procedure that only admits the face-to-face modality-, while the divorces continued to be resolved through hearings by Zoom.

“In 2020 there were a similar number of divorces than previous years, what changed is that a lot of people didn’t get married because they couldn’t and in reality what there was was a forced postponement of marriages, “the general director of the Buenos Aires Civil Registry, Fernando Bargallo, told the Télam agency.

Between April and September 2020, there were practically no shifts for married couples, who were “suspended except in exceptional cases”, either due to imminent risk of death or due to an employment contract abroad.

As a result of this “a stock of 8,000 marriages joined us”, that is, of shifts that would normally have been granted at a rate of 1,000 per month and that in quarantine were reduced to no more than 150.

But in addition, only in the months of March and April of this year did the rhythm begin to normalize because “one commune was being opened, in stages, a month” and “we were recovering staff little by little, taking into account that there was no school “and many workers were exempted from returning to the presence as a population at risk.

“Today we are offering and are taking more marriages than in the pre-pandemic, about 1,400 per month. Even if today we put 3,000 marriages per month, they may take it from us, because there are many people who have been delaying the date, “he said.

On the other hand, the registration of divorces “come by DEOX”, that is, by the System of Electronic Filing of Trades to External Bodies established by the Supreme Court of Justice, “and when the courts regularized their virtual work, the sentences began to arrive.” as zoom divorces became popular.

“What is not strictly face-to-face was somehow recovered (during the quarantine months), but marriage cannot be done any other way“he explained.

The statistics of divorces and civil marriages from 1975 to date show that the sanction of the bonding divorce law was a break in the behavior of the porteños: until 1987, personal separations (without dissolution of the conjugal bond) represented a 16 % -on average- of marriages; But as of 1987 – and after an initial boom that lasted until 1989 – divorces stabilized around a percentage that doubled the previous.

Thus, between 1990 and 2003, a number of divorces equal to the 35% (average) of marriages. In other words, for each separation, there were three couples who got married.

But the number of divorces continued to increase in relation to marriages and since 2004 the relationship is only two marriages for each separation, that is, divorces represent 50% of marriages each year.

At the same time, the processing of coexistence certificates grew a lot until the number of marriages was greatly exceeded.

Source: Télam

DD