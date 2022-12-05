Home page World

A cross commemorating a victim of a traffic accident stands on a country road in the Hildesheim district. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

The pandemic effect is over, the number of accidental deaths is rising again significantly. Despite the higher number of fatalities and injuries on the roads, there is also positive news.

Wiesbaden – The Federal Statistical Office expects a significant increase in traffic deaths in Germany in 2022. Based on the figures for the period from January to September, the authority expects an increase of more than 220 deaths for the year as a whole compared to the previous year. That would be about 2790 people who died on the road, as the authority announced on Monday. This would be an increase of around 9 percent.

However, in the Corona years 2020 and 2021, with 2719 and 2562 fatalities in road traffic, respectively, new lows were reached since statistics began in 1950. This was not least due to the fact that, according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, significantly fewer kilometers were traveled on German roads in these two years than before the pandemic.

According to statisticians’ estimates, the number of people injured will also increase by around 9 percent in 2022 as a whole compared to the previous year. That would be an increase of about 30,000 people to about 353,000 injured accident victims.

Number of accidents also increased

At more than 2.4 million, the number of accidents recorded by the police is also likely to be higher than in the previous year: that would be around 4 percent, as it was said. According to estimates, there should also be an increase of around two percent in accidents involving property damage. The statisticians are assuming around 2.1 million accidents this year.

But despite a higher number of dead and injured, there is positive news. The authority assumes that the number of accidents with fatalities and injuries will remain below that of 2019, which was not affected by the corona pandemic. At that time, the police registered almost 2.7 million accidents, including 300,000 with personal injury, in which 3,046 people were killed.

The Federal Office sees this as a sign of the success of efforts to improve road safety: in 1972 in Germany, with far fewer kilometers traveled, almost 20,100 people died in road traffic accidents.

It was foreseeable that the number of people killed and injured in traffic accidents would increase again when corona measures expired, said Siegfried Brockmann, head of accident researchers for insurers, of the German Press Agency. “Corona does not make us better people.” In view of the significant decline compared to 2019, he sees several special effects.

Less traffic – fewer accidents

On the one hand, the 9-euro ticket in the summer months could have ensured that not only drivers but also cyclists increasingly switched to buses and trains – and less traffic also means fewer accidents.

On the other hand, by the middle of the year at the latest, the rise in petrol prices, especially on the motorways, could have contributed to the fact that many drivers took their foot off the gas pedal. Incidentally, that was not clear in city traffic, said Brockmann.

The accident researcher also referred to the increase in cars with assistance systems, which could increase further in the future. “These systems also affect distance and speed.” It is still too early to say whether the trend towards electric motors will also reduce the number of accidents. There are not enough numbers here yet – but with a higher proportion of electromobility it is quite conceivable in the future. However, the development in cycling remains to be seen, because here the trend towards electric bikes has tended to increase the number of serious accidents.

“The two years of Corona may have done the number of accidents good, but unfortunately road traffic has not suddenly become much safer as a result,” said Kurt Bodewig, President of the German Road Safety Service, about the figures. “The sharp increase in bicycle traffic and bicycle accidents in particular has shown that there is still a lot to be done on the way to Vision Zero. And even if the long-term development shows a slightly positive trend, one person lost his life on the road every three hours this year. That cannot satisfy anyone.” dpa