The terraces in the center of Warsaw fill up with people in the late afternoon and the masks, which a couple of months ago were mandatory, today seem reserved for a minority. Not even the candidates running for the presidency next Sunday – ultraconservative president Andrzej Duda and liberal Rafal Trzaskowski – show them off on their tours. Hands shake and fear, if there ever was one, has vanished. The covid-19 pandemic now looks like a bad dream, but beyond the apparent normality, some of the measures it imposed – with an ongoing electoral process that was postponed – leave their mark on the already compromised Polish democracy.

After the first thirty cases, the Government of Law and Justice (PiS) ordered in March the immediate suspension of face-to-face teaching, confined the population and closed borders. Rapid action proved useful to contain the virus, whose expansion in Poland (36,000 infected and 1,530 deaths) has been less than in other areas of Europe (about 28,400 deaths in Spain, more than 44,000 in the United Kingdom), but it took ahead some rights.

According to a study released last month, only 38% of Polish citizens and 36% of Hungarians (whose country is governed by the far-right Fidesz) believe that their states are democratic. He Democracy Perception Index (prepared by Dalia Research), which collects interviews in 53 countries between April and June, reveals that 59% of those surveyed in Poland think that there is not enough democracy, the highest percentage within the group of countries considered free.

“Democracy in Poland was no longer in good shape before the pandemic,” says Aleksander Smolar, a political analyst at the Stefan Batory Foundation. “It all started when Law and Justice won the 2015 general elections, the same year that Duda [apoyado por el PiS] he had been elected president. Since then we have had a limitation of freedoms, a transformation of the institutions that includes the practical elimination of the Constitutional Court ”, he states in reference to the reform of the judicial system, denounced in Brussels for breaking the separation of powers. For the analyst, the most serious case during the covid was the attempt to hold the presidential elections on May 10, without it having been possible to carry out a regular electoral campaign. The restrictions forced the cancellation of meetings and mass events. “The only candidate present in the public space was the current president. But the resistance was very strong, even in the surroundings of Kaczynski [ex primer ministro y presidente del PiS]”Adds Smolar. In April, the party approved in Congress a reform of the electoral law to hold elections only by mail and within a package of measures to fight the covid, it stripped the National Electoral Commission of powers to organize presidential elections, which passed at the hands of the state postal company. The legal doubts of the maneuver drew the attention of the international community, which asked for the voting to be postponed.

“The rules of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on fair and democratic elections suggest that the electoral law should not be changed less than six months before the next elections. Our government did exactly that in one of the elections, endangering the rule of law, “says Bartosz Arlukowicz, Polish MEP and former Minister of Health of the opposition Civic Platform, one of the parties that make up the European People’s Party. The Parliament itself, which finances this report, criticized in an April resolution the authoritarian drift of Warsaw. “The measures taken by the Polish Executive (…) to hold elections in the midst of a pandemic may endanger the lives of citizens and undermine the concept of free, fair, direct and secret elections, as guaranteed in the Polish Constitution” , collected the text. Four days before the scheduled date of the elections, Kaczynski, with no other public position than that of deputy, announced the decision to delay the elections.

“During the pandemic, the Government approved in Parliament four packages of anti-crisis measures aimed at economic and business recovery. Unfortunately, among the changes, laws were also introduced that had nothing to do with the pandemic, ”says Arlukowicz. “From this perspective, the system of checks and balances in Poland has become weaker, because Congress gave the green light to the new legislation with no time for serious scrutiny,” he adds.

On June 23, five days before the first round, President Duda signed the last battery of measures. Among other reforms, the International Federation for Family Planning in Europe denounced in a statement, it included a tougher punishment for practicing or assisting an abortion. “The penal code is not modified, but this law states that judges must apply prison as the main penalty,” says Marta Lempart, an activist and one of the members of the National Women’s Strike movement in Poland. This is the latest chapter in the fight for women’s reproductive rights during the epidemic, but not the only one. In April, when demonstrations were banned, Congress debated bills submitted by pro-life associations to pursue sex education in schools and restrict access to abortion in the event of fetal malformation, one of the three cases allowed in Poland.

With little room for maneuver, Polish women mobilized. “We formed queues outside the stores keeping social distance, we put up posters, we sounded the horns of cars in a synchronized way, we protested on the Internet… And we managed to stop both projects,” says Lempart, who faces more than 40 lawsuits for issues such as use the megaphone in public spaces. “It’s not just me, more than 200 people have been persecuted and even arrested,” he says. For her, individual freedoms have been illegally restricted during the pandemic: “The Government did not declare a state of emergency and the limitation of movements is only allowed in that case.”

“In the European Parliament we have been with all the alarms on for years with respect to the democratic setbacks in Hungary and Poland,” says the Socialist Juan Fernando López Aguilar, president of the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and the Interior. The former Spanish minister is the rapporteur for the report on the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights in Poland, which is being voted on next week in the commission and which is expected to reach full session in September. López Aguilar explains that after listening to associations of judges, journalists, civil organizations and experts, the shared analysis is that of a “constitutional bankruptcy in the country.” The resolution aims to require once again the Commission chaired by Ursula von der Leyen and the Council of Charles Michel to act and carry forward the deliberation on the procedures of Article 7 of the European treaty against Poland and Hungary – completed at the end of 2017 and in 2018, respectively. The measure would serve to deprive these countries of the right to vote in the Council, although in practice it is a remote possibility, since this requires the unanimity of the member states. López Aguilar recalls that Parliament has already issued two pending unblocking resolutions in the body: a mechanism to supervise from the Commission all the national legislation that affects the founding principles of the EU and the linking of access to European funds and the community budget compliance with the rule of law, of which both Poland and Hungary are massive recipients in the current budgetary framework.

“The EU institutions will continue to monitor the situation in Poland,” concludes Arlukowicz. “Polish courts are also EU courts and they respect their law. Therefore, interest in these issues will continue to be a priority on the European agenda ”.