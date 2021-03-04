Protest against the eviction of a geriatric residence in Barcelona, ​​this week. Carles Ribas / THE COUNTRY

The coronavirus crisis left an unusually low number of evictions last year, but at the same time the foreclosure processes that began in the courts soared 17.5%. This is reflected in the statistics published this Thursday by the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), which indicate that the procedures initiated for non-payment of mortgage loans last year were 20,460, 3,049 more than in 2019, in what constitutes the first annual increase since 2012. Although the judicial statistics do not attribute the causes, undoubtedly the worsening of the economic situation of many families and companies is behind the difficulties to face the mortgage bills.

Although the above data may be an indicator of a possible rebound in evictions in the future (if the procedures started last year end with the obligation for the borrower to deliver the property), the truth is that this effect was not observed last year . On the contrary, the number of launches (the term that judicially refers to when a court agrees an eviction) carried out last year was 29,406, which is 45.6% less than in 2019. several causes converge. A very important one is the months of practically inactivity of the courts during the first state of alarm (it was in force from March 14 to June 21). In fact, when observing the evolution by quarters, the CGPJ statistics indicate that in the second quarter of 2020 launches fell more than 90%, while in the last quarter of the year they only did so, with respect to the same period of the year previous, 17%.

Why did evictions continue to drop once the courts reopened? Apart from the alterations in the judicial activity that continued (and continues) causing the pandemic, we must also consider the special measures that the Government put in place to avoid some evictions. In the case of tenants, these were very limited until last December 22, when a decree extended the prohibition to evict from their homes to numerous cases of vulnerable households. Before that date, and therefore during almost all of 2020, a rule approved at the end of March of last year was applied and that referred to those tenants whose situation had worsened due to the pandemic, having to justify that their income had decreased (such as consequence of an ERTE, being unemployed, reducing the day to care for others or other similar circumstances).

Falls in all categories

However, evictions of people living in rents continued to be the majority. Of the total of 29,406 launches carried out, 21,145 (72% of the total) were by tenants. However, these fell by 42% compared to the 2019 figures, but the data suggests that it was mainly due to the inertia they already brought and the exceptionality of the second quarter of the year, when they fell by 89%. In fact, if before the pandemic, between January and March (although here we must consider that 16 days were already affected by the state of alarm), the evictions of tenants fell by 33%, in the last quarter of the year they did. 13.6%. We will have to wait to know the data for the first quarter of this year to know the impact of the new anti-eviction measures of the Government, which were extended to all vulnerable groups and not only to those who were vulnerable as a result of the pandemic, whose incidence was Last year it was minimal, since they were only in force for a few days at the end of 2020.

In favor of the idea that the rule prior to that (the one that came out in March) had very modest effects, the data published this Thursday by the CGPJ also point out. These indicate that evictions derived from foreclosures (despite being a minority and despite the greater number of procedures initiated, as indicated at the beginning) fell even more than those of tenants. Last year 6,915 households were dispossessed of their homes due to the impact of the mortgage loan, 51.3% less than in 2019. In this type of launches, the regulations did not change: there is a moratorium that prevents them from practicing them for certain vulnerable groups (families with minors or disabled persons in charge or unemployed persons, among others) since 2013 and the Government decided last year to extend these measures, which expired in May, four more years. The decrease, therefore, has to do with the trend that this type of eviction has followed – which is associated with the fact that the borrowers that remain are increasingly solvent because many who were not already were evicted from their homes. during the Great Recession, and then the banks tightened the conditions for lending — and also with the halt of the first state of alarm.

The statistic also attributes another 1,346 launches to causes other than foreclosure or breach of the rental contract, which represents almost 60% fewer evictions compared to 2019 in this category.