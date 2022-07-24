Immunologist Zhemchugov allowed the end of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the centaur omicron subspecies

The COVID-19 pandemic may end due to a subspecies of the omicron strain of coronavirus BA.2.75. It’s in conversation with RIA News Vladislav Zhemchugov, doctor of medical sciences, immunologist, specialist in especially dangerous infections, predicted.

He admitted that the new BA.2.75 could be a “live vaccine”. “Centaur” is more contagious and is able to immunize the population in a short time, the expert explained.

Earlier, Zhemchugov called the new subspecies “the tail of the pandemic” and “the end of the coronavirus epidemic.” “There is no need to resume any restrictions and mask-and-glove measures,” the physician emphasized, adding that the “centaur” will displace all previous remnants of the previous more dangerous subspecies of COVID viruses.