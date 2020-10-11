As a result of the pandemic, the left is considering shortening its party congress. More and more large cities are becoming corona hotspots.

BERLIN taz | In view of the rising corona infections, the Left Party and CDU fear difficulties in holding their upcoming party congresses. For the left, a radical shortening of the three-day party congress planned for the end of October is more likely. As the taz learned from party circles, the party leadership wants to consult with the executive board and the party and parliamentary group leaders of the federal states on Monday. The left want to discuss whether they will shorten the party congress to one day and limit themselves to upcoming elections.

“We hope that we can elect a new party executive as planned,” said the outgoing federal chairman Bernd Riexinger of the taz. A decision should be made in a few days. Just like the CDU, the Left had already postponed their election party convention in the spring as a result of the first corona wave. A new leadership is to be elected at the federal party conference. The Thuringian regional chief Susanne Hennig-Wellsow and the Hessian top politician Janine Wissler are available for election.

The CDU had already announced in mid-September that it would shorten its upcoming party congress to elect the new leadership from the planned three days to one day. The delegates are to meet on December 4th “under strict conditions with a comprehensive hygiene concept” in Stuttgart to elect a new chairman. The state capital of Baden-Württemberg has been a risk area since the weekend.

But not only politics, the judiciary is also feeling the effects of the corona measures: The increasing corona numbers in Berlin are now also affecting the work of the Federal Constitutional Court. Because Berlin politicians are no longer allowed to spend the night in Karlsruhe, the next negotiation begins on Tuesday at 12 noon instead of 10 a.m. The Bundestag’s approval of the Ceta trade agreement with Canada is being examined. Politicians and ministerial officials usually arrive the evening before the trial. But because of the ban on accommodation for travelers from risk regions, this is not possible this time.

Cities tighten security measures

Large cities in Germany in particular have developed into corona hotspots: On Saturday, Cologne and Stuttgart reported that the warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days was exceeded. Berlin, Frankfurt, Bremen and Essen are also above this threshold, Munich is only just below it. On Friday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had consulted with the mayors of the eleven largest German cities and said that developments in the metropolitan areas would show “whether we can keep the pandemic in Germany under control or whether we can control us slips away “.

More and more cities are tightening their security measures. In Berlin, a night curfew came into effect at the weekend, Stuttgart is preparing this, Cologne restricted the drinking of alcohol in public. The mask requirement is also being expanded in many places. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the number of participants at private celebrations outside of private homes will be limited to 50 people across the country, as Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) announced on Sunday.

The regulatory confusion in the federal states is increasingly causing criticism. Not only business associations, but also the virologist Christian Drosten pleaded for more nationwide regulations. The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) demanded uniform fines of 250 euros for violations. Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) called for no party. The Robert Koch Institute reported 3,483 new infections on Sunday. On the Sunday of the previous week it was 2,279, on the Sunday two weeks ago 1,411.