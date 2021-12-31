<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31134759\/pandemia_numeros_2021-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31134759\/pandemia_numeros_2021-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31134759\/pandemia_numeros_2021-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31134759\/pandemia_numeros_2021-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31134759\/pandemia_numeros_2021-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2021\/12\/31134759\/pandemia_numeros_2021-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Despite the high number of cases, numbers show a decline in coronavirus mortality, which was 2.2% in 2020 and 1.7% this year<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><p tabindex="0">The year 2021 ends with 198 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide, more than double the 83 million in 2020. Deaths were 3.5 million, 84% more than the 1.9 million last year, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). The numbers, although still very high, show a decline in coronavirus mortality, which was 2.2% in 2020 and 1.7% this year.<\/p><p tabindex="0">In the two years accumulated since the beginning of the health crisis, with the notification of the first cases in China to the WHO, Covid-19 registered 281 million positive diagnoses and 5.4 million deaths.<\/p><p>The current health crisis is experiencing an exponential surge in positive diagnoses, believed to be linked to the rise of the \u00d4micron variant, with a record 1.4 million confirmed cases on the 29th, despite this "tsunami of contagions", as defined by the WHO, is not being accompanied by the increase in deaths.<\/p><p>The year 2021, dedicated to vaccinating as many people as possible against Covid-19, also comes to an end with 9.15 billion vaccines administered worldwide, with 58% of people receiving at least one dose, according to the data provided by national health networks.<\/p><p>A dozen countries have vaccination rates above 80%, including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Spain, China, South Korea, Portugal and Cuba, although nearly a hundred nations have not met the WHO target of achieving at least 40% of the population vaccinated in all territories.<\/p><\/div><script type="template\/javascript" id="itemBodyText"><% var hasnode = typeof body[0].node !== 'undefined'; 