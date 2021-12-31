Despite the high number of cases, numbers show a decline in coronavirus mortality, which was 2.2% in 2020 and 1.7% this year| Photo: EFE

The year 2021 ends with 198 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide, more than double the 83 million in 2020. Deaths were 3.5 million, 84% more than the 1.9 million last year, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). The numbers, although still very high, show a decline in coronavirus mortality, which was 2.2% in 2020 and 1.7% this year.

In the two years accumulated since the beginning of the health crisis, with the notification of the first cases in China to the WHO, Covid-19 registered 281 million positive diagnoses and 5.4 million deaths.

The current health crisis is experiencing an exponential surge in positive diagnoses, believed to be linked to the rise of the Ômicron variant, with a record 1.4 million confirmed cases on the 29th, despite this “tsunami of contagions”, as defined by the WHO, is not being accompanied by the increase in deaths.

The year 2021, dedicated to vaccinating as many people as possible against Covid-19, also comes to an end with 9.15 billion vaccines administered worldwide, with 58% of people receiving at least one dose, according to the data provided by national health networks.

A dozen countries have vaccination rates above 80%, including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Spain, China, South Korea, Portugal and Cuba, although nearly a hundred nations have not met the WHO target of achieving at least 40% of the population vaccinated in all territories.