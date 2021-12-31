Reports revealed that Corona virus infections around the world recorded a record increase in the past seven days, as an average of one million infections were detected daily between December 24 and 30, an increase of about 100,000 from the latest peak recorded on Wednesday.

With many countries recording the highest infection rate ever, authorities in many parts of the country canceled celebrations for the new year, fearing the spread of the mutant Omicron faster due to the gatherings.

But Australia is determined to celebrate the New Year, despite the increase in infections to record levels in some regions.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished citizens a “good evening”, while New South Wales Premier Dominic Perotier urged residents to “go out and enjoy the New Year”, despite the state’s nearly double infections, reaching a record 21,151.

Berotier said he is reassured by the high vaccination rates and the hospitals’ ability to deal with the wave of Omicron infections.

Although social distancing and indoor masks are still in place in Sydney, thousands are expected to flock to the city’s famous harbor to watch New Year’s fireworks.

Even closed off North Korea prepares to celebrate the New Year with midnight fireworks in Kim Il Sung Square in the capital, Pyongyang.

The state newspaper, Rodong Sinmun, published pictures of flower shops in Pyongyang crowded with customers wearing masks and standing to buy flowers to celebrate.

North Korea closed its borders after the start of the pandemic and not a single case of COVID-19 has been reported.

China on alert

On the other side of the border in South Korea, the atmosphere was not festive, as the authorities canceled the traditional midnight bell-ringing ceremonies for the second year and announced the extension of strict social distancing measures for two weeks to confront a continuous increase in injuries.

In China, where the Corona virus first appeared at the end of 2019, a state of high alert prevailed, as the city of Xi’an imposed closures, other cities canceled New Year celebrations and the authorities urged caution.

In Indonesia, police said authorities would close 11 streets usually crowded with revelers on New Year’s Eve, and Malaysia banned large gatherings across the country and canceled a fireworks display in the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, through his official YouTube channel, urged residents to wear masks at parties and reduce the number of attendees. Tokyo’s famous Shibuya entertainment district has banned year-end parties.

New Zealand, famous for its success in combating the virus, will see some celebrations. Auckland, the country’s largest city, eased some restrictions this week to allow residents to enjoy some singing and dancing.

And the Indian authorities began to tighten restrictions, on Thursday, to prevent large gatherings, as they imposed a night curfew in all major cities and ordered restaurants to reduce the number of customers.