The European Commission is trying to get out of the disastrous sequence opened with the sudden start of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the Member States. Opacity on contracts, full of leonine clauses (read our Wednesday edition), deliveries unilaterally interrupted by multinationals of the first stocks of approved vaccines, recourse to an export control mechanism at the risk of reopening, against a backdrop of Brexit, all plagues of civil war in Ireland, etc. Ursula von der Leyen is in the crosshairs of many European leaders. Yesterday, the president of the executive, to regain control, launched a “New step in the fight against the coronavirus”: the Commission puts on the table, according to its expression, a “Bio-defense plan” against this pandemic and those that may arise. At the heart of this program, a large-scale public-private partnership that will allow tomorrow, according to Ursula von der Leyen, to “Bring together all the resources linked to research, industry and administrative authorities”.

Europe ape the US strategy

Beyond a monitoring mechanism on the emergence of new variants and the promise of accelerated approval procedures with the European Medicines Agency for potentially modified sera, the Commission is betting everything on an incubator called the Authority for preparation and response to European health emergencies. A way of mimicking the planning management of production that Joe Biden has just hired in the United States. Summarized by Thierry Breton, the aim of the European system is to “Help vaccine producers to fulfill their contractual commitments with the EU”. According to the Commissioner for the Single Market and Industry, to boost vaccine production, it is necessary to “From the existing industrial apparatus”. “We have 16 industrial sites in Europe which produce the active substances, that is to say the raw material, and we have around fifteen other companies which do packaging, says the French. We also need to make sure that global supply chains work. We know that today there are problems with lipids, bottles, filters or caps… But now we are watching in real time what is happening in all factories. “ Asked during a press point about the difficulties encountered by the Belgian subcontractor manufacturing the AstraZeneca vaccine for the entire EU, Thierry Breton blissfully affirms that, thanks to his visit to this site, the situation has clearly improved, promising a “Rapid catch-up” deliveries to Europe.

In fact, despite the pressure from planetary citizens’ movements, the Commission is proposing in Brussels, for Europe alone, what it has frantically refused for months, to the World Health Organization, in Geneva, for the whole world: the European executive is thus considering for the first time to set up a “voluntary license mechanism” which would allow patent holders to “Effectively share their technologies, know-how and data with a group of manufacturers, without losing permanent control over intellectual property”. While this is not the big leap needed to truly increase production and ensure universal access to vaccines, it is still a shift in a direction unexplored so far. Shy, but new.