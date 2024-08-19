ECB sells off €7.5 billion of pandemic bonds. But not the Italian ones

There European Central Bank In July 2024, it also began to lighten its portfolio of bonds bought in the pandemic emergency with the program ‘Pepp’after doing the same with the program ‘App’ in March 2023.

But the ‘quantitative tightening’ on the Pepp, in its first month, has spared Italian securities. Reducing the securities in the portfolio of the main countries including France And Germanybut increasing those of Italy.

As reported Handleas revealed by the data provided by the ECB relating to the Pepp portfolio in the period 24 June-24 July, when the ECB, in the face of an increase of 335 million in Pepp Italian wallethe cut that of the Dutch titles for 2.8 billion euros, Belgians And Germans for 2.2 billion each, Austrians for 2.1 billion, French for 1.4 billion, Spanish for 1.2 billion.

A remodulation of the Pepp portfolio which nevertheless allowed the expected monthly reduction of 7.5 billion for the whole of the European stock portfolioand which has been foreseen from the outset by the instrument launched by the ECB in March 2020. The flexibility of the PEPP can stabilize the spread and can be a tool to keep the cost of debt for Italywhich according to Eurostat in 2023 – a year in which ECB interest rates doubled – continued to fall to 2.9% from 3.2% in 2022.