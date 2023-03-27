Pandemic, Bill Gates’ alarm: “The world is not ready for the next one, we are making the same mistakes”

Bill Gates returns to sound the alarm against the risk of a new health emergency. “The world has not done as much as I hoped to prepare for the next pandemic. But ‌‌it’s not too late to prevent history from repeating itself,” said the founder of Microsoft, who already in 2015 had warned of the need to prepare the world for the arrival of a pandemic. Despite the disaster caused by the new coronavirus, Gates says he is “concerned” that the world is making “the same mistakes again”.

The proposal, described in the columns of New York Times, is to prepare ourselves to face epidemics “as we prepare to fight fires”. “If a fire is left to burn out of control, it poses a threat not just to a home but to an entire community. The same goes for infectious diseases, but on a much larger scale. As we know all too well from covid, an outbreak in one city can quickly spread across an entire country and then around the world,” wrote the Seattle billionaire. “The world needs a well-funded system that is ready to spring into action at a moment’s notice when danger emerges. ‌We need firefighters for pandemics,” summed up Gates, who later said he was “optimistic” about the creation of the “Global Health Emergency Corps”, which the World Health Organization is working on . “Just as firefighters practice how to respond to a fire, the Emergency Corps plans to perform drills to train in the event of an outbreak. The exercises will ensure that everyone – governments, health professionals, emergency health workers – know what to do when a potential outbreak emerges.”

This organization will ensure coordination between countries and health systems before a new emergency, which may no longer be linked to diseases of the respiratory system, but for example to pathogens transmitted via “droplets”, “sexually such as HIV” or as a result of “bioterrorism”. “Each scenario requires a different response, and Emergency Response Services can help the world prepare for any of them,” Gates said.