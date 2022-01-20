The pandemic has brought much more than the Covid-19 virus. The job market has reinvented itself with remote work. The pharmaceutical industry has advanced in the production of vaccines. There were also a lot of people losing income and jobs. On the other hand, the rich have also become richer.

According to a report, Jezz Bezos, founder and former president of the giant Amazon, would have been able to accumulate enough money during the pandemic to vaccinate the entire world. The document released by Oxfam (the Confederation of Non-Profit Organizations that focuses on fighting world poverty) released a new study entitled “The Inequality Pandemic”.

According to the information in the document, between March 19, 2020 and November 31, 2021, the net worth of the 10 richest billionaires in the world more than doubled, increasing by more than 119% and exceeding the aggregate value of 1, 5 billion dollars. The list of 10 names is based on Forbes and features Elon Musk in 1st place, Jezz Bezos in 2nd place and Bernard Arnault in 3rd place.

The report states that the accumulation of wealth reached the impressive value of 15,000 dollars per second, or 1.3 billion dollars per day, between that period from 2020 to 2021. More than 163 million people are said to have reached a poverty threshold, with around US$5.50 a day (World Bank data), due to the health emergency caused by the pandemic.

According to the information in the document, in the first 21 months of the pandemic alone, Jeff Bezos managed to accumulate more than 81.5 billion dollars in his fortune. Oxfam also adds that this amount is enough to vaccinate the entire world, with two doses plus boosters. This conclusion is based on the production cost estimated by the Imperial College London researchers of each dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

One of the main reasons for the increase in Bezos’ wealth is related to the significant increase in online shopping during the pandemic period, where Amazon was one of the main platforms chosen by consumers.

Finally, Oxfam estimates that the wealth of some people continues to increase and that only a small part of these amounts goes to helping the most disadvantaged countries, especially with regard to the delivery of vaccines against Covid-19.

