He was eagerly awaited. The vaccine produced by the alliance between the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford (United Kingdom) was approved Friday, January 29 by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and obtained a marketing authorization. on the conditional market. It is the third vaccine to be authorized in Europe, after the green light given to sera from Pfizer-BioNTech on December 21 and Moderna on January 6. It can be used to vaccinate “All persons over 18”, decided the health agency after questions about its effectiveness on the elderly.

Third serum against Covid, a viral vector vaccine

Developed by researchers at the University of Oxford in partnership with the AstraZeneca laboratory (born from a merger in 1999 between the Swedish pharmaceutical companies Astra and British Zeneca), this vaccine uses the technique of the viral vector to counter Covid -19. An adenovirus (very mildly virulent) acts as a carrier to penetrate cells and make them produce a coronavirus antigen. In response, the immune system makes antibodies that can then neutralize the virus.

70% effective and preserving severe forms of the disease, this vaccine is the first to have seen clinical data from its serum validated and published in a scientific journal, on December 8 in The Lancet. 23,700 volunteers took part in clinical trials to develop this vaccine. Only one patient experienced a ” serious side effect that may be related To this injection, but he also suffered from rare neurological damage.

Compared to its competitors from the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna laboratories, the Oxford / AstraZeneca coupling serum offers the advantage of being able to be stored more easily. It can be stored in the freezer between 2 and 8 degrees for 6 months, where messenger RNA vaccines need to be stored in super-freezers at -70 °, thus complicating their logistical deployment.

Sold at cost price (a will from the University of Oxford), the AstraZeneca vaccine is also less expensive, the price of a dose hovering around 2 euros (against around 15 euros per dose for Moderna and BioNTech).

No exception for over 65s

Until the last moment, questions persisted about a possible authorization including an age limit for people to be vaccinated, as the German vaccination commission decided. The latter advised against the vaccine for those over 65, citing data “Insufficient” in clinical trials on this segment of the population.

The EMA considered, on the contrary, that the serum was also suitable for the elderly. The agency said there was “Not yet enough results among participants”over 55 years of age to calculate the vaccine’s efficacy on this group, but “Protection was expected” because an immune response has been identified. It also reports “Reliable safety information”for “Over 55s” .

A relief for the European states having adopted a prioritization of the elderly, more at risk of developing serious forms of the disease, and which would have been obliged to completely review their vaccination strategy.

A significant delay in delivery

Despite the authorization, the objectives in terms of vaccinations will still have to be revised downwards. Tuesday, January 26, in France, the Ministry of Health announced that the laboratory would deliver only 4.6 million doses of its vaccine by the end of March while the initial contract provided for 17.5 million between December and March, then 9 million after the EMA rejected the approval of the serum.

This delay is in addition to that of two other laboratories: the American-German Pfizer / BioNTech team, and the American Moderna, forced to review its dose production by a quarter. In a statement, the ministry warned Thursday, January 28 that appointments to get vaccinated next month will be limited and downgraded its target of 3 million vaccinated by the end of February to 1 million.

At the heart of a standoff with the European Union

These delays in deliveries have provoked the ire of European leaders and the Commission, which pre-ordered 400 million doses. AstraZeneca, evoking “A drop in yield” in a European factory, did not convince Brussels. Suspecting the laboratory to reserve its doses in the United Kingdom (the first country to have authorized the vaccine, December 30, 2020), the European executive ordered Thursday, January 28 an inspection of a Belgian factory of the firm.

The next day, the European Commission stepped up the pressure by publishing the contract signed with AstraZeneca, in order to remind it of the commitments. A shame, while the MEPs could not have access to the contract. Regularly criticized for its opacity, the Commission referred until then to the confidentiality clause present in the agreements. The contract made public is however a version cut off from many passages. Reading it tells us how the group will do ” his best ” to increase its production capacities.

Later today, Friday January 29, Brussels announced that it had adopted a mechanism to control exports outside the EU of anti-Covid vaccines produced there and prevent the release of doses intended for Europeans. The Commission has adopted a regulation subjecting vaccines to “An export authorization” operated by the Member States, in order to “To have accurate information on vaccine production and (know) where companies want to send them”, European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said at a press conference.

Soon a 4th vaccine in Europe?

Another vaccine that works with an adenovirus could soon join AstraZeneca’s in the vaccination race. Friday, January 29, the American laboratory Johnson & Johnson announced in a press release that its serum is 66% effective. One exception: in South Africa, where a more contagious variant is currently developing. Unlike the three vaccines already authorized, it requires only one injection. The European Medicines Agency has said it expects to receive“Soon”an application for a conditional marketing authorization in the European Union.