The violence of war affects people of all age groups, but it is especially cruel to children, the most vulnerable group of any population.

Last week, the Ukrainian Public Prosecutor’s Office informed the Interfax Ukraine news agency that around 3,200 cases have been opened for Russian crimes against children in occupied areas of the country since the start of the Russian invasion in February last year.

Such crimes include murder, maiming, child abduction, forced displacement, deportation, sexual violence against children and attacks on children’s institutions and facilities, according to the head of the Department for Protection of Children’s Interests and Anti-Violence of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Yuliia Usenko.

According to the NGO Save The Children, of the nearly 18 million people in Ukraine who are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance, more than 4 million are children. The war unleashed by the Kremlin exacerbates the needs of this population in terms of protection, mental health and psychological support, food, health care, education, clean water, sanitation and hygiene, the organization said.

One of the items highlighted by the NGO, education, gained prominence last week, as the Ukrainian school year began last Friday (1st).

According to Unicef, more than 1,300 schools have been completely destroyed in Ukraine since the start of the war, mainly in the east of the country. In the second year of the conflict, classes interrupted by sirens warning of Russian bombings or held in unusual places, such as anti-aircraft shelters, remain as commonplace as fear.

“During the siren sound, the educational process needs to be stopped and all the students go to the shelter,” Anna Sydoruk, director of Osvitoria, a Ukrainian NGO focused on education, told France 24.

“If circumstances allow, they continue classes there,” said Sydoruk, who pointed out that in regions that are closer to the front line, the school year started with online classes only.

A report released last week by Unicef ​​highlighted that, also considering the years of the Covid-19 pandemic, students in Ukraine have already accumulated four atypical school years.

As a result, this generation is having their education compromised: according to the study, 57% of teachers reported a decline in students’ Ukrainian skills; 45% noted a reduction in math skills; and 52% pointed out the worsening of students in foreign languages.

Online classes, an alternative with many losses in relation to face-to-face education, are extending. According to enrollment data collected by Unicef, only a third of children of primary and secondary age (equivalent to primary and secondary education in Brazil) enrolled in schools in Ukraine are having fully face-to-face classes. Another third are in the mixed model (face-to-face and online classes) and the remaining third have classes completely online.

Two-thirds of preschool-age children are not attending preschool, according to the report. In areas close to the front lines, three-quarters of parents are not sending their children to preschool.

Also part of this “lost generation” are refugee children from Ukraine: more than half of those who had to move to seven other countries because of the war are not enrolled in local education networks.

Staying out of the classroom, in addition to the obvious educational loss, also has a devastating psychological effect, since, as Anna Sydoruk, from Osvitoria, said, school is also a source of comfort and routine for students in the face of fear and uncertainty. of war.

“When this invasion started, everything changed in these children’s lives. It is very important for them to have classes every day and see the teacher. It’s not just about knowledge, it’s about psychological support,” she said.

Indoctrination in the occupied areas

Another consequence of the war is that in Russian-occupied areas, Ukrainian children are being targeted by Moscow’s indoctrination.

Students started the school year with new textbooks (also used in Russian schools) that justify the invasion promoted by the Kremlin, arguing that Ukraine, described as an “artificial” and “ultranationalist” state, needs to be “denazified”.

“While denying children in Russia and the occupied territories of Ukraine their right to a quality education – over 500 Ukrainian schools are now under Russian control – the misinformation contained in textbooks also attacks citizens’ rights. Ukrainians to their cultural heritage and identity,” said Amnesty International.