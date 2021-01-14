It has been said from the national government that the choice of the vaccine against Covid is -among others- a geopolitical question. ¿Argentina is in a position of strength to negotiate something from geopolitics with an actor from the international community? The answer is simple: no.

However, it has been decided to negotiate under this umbrella a vaccine with Vladimir Putin, a lion of geopolitics. Putin knows how to impose himself, globally and bilaterally, over other countries, with a determined national interest, with a specific objective.

A trait that our political elite is unaware of and that never acts in this way for our country, simply because the Argentine national interest does not exist: it is only the staff of the current president. Therefore, Argentina was not a reliable ally of anyone from the First World War to the present.

Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation. Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAIL KLIMENTYEV.

One might ask: What has been decided to negotiate geopolitically with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin? Obviously, if the Russian vaccine is negotiated in this way, it is not a matter of a commercial nature.

What will Putin want geopolitically? What is our President of the Nation willing to give you? A telemetry, command and control base, such as Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and later Mauricio Macri gave to the Chinese army? Full access to some strategic mineral that is scarce on Russian territory? The management of the Waterway that allows the exit of soy from the Brazilian Mato Grosso, Paraguay, Bolivia and our country to the world?

A naval air base that projects Russian military power in the South Atlantic and Antarctica from our geographical position? Any issue related to Venezuela? Sell ​​weapons to a bankrupt state with a bad reputation as a payer? Putin is not stupid. On the other hand, the Argentine government geopolitically cannot demand anything from the Russian Federation. He can only offer obedience and submission.

Days ago, an advisor to the governor of the province of Buenos Aires Axel Kicillof surprised by saying that a multinational company negotiated in exchange for his vaccine alleged transfers of national sovereignty that the Government was not willing to grant. However, those scandalous shots into the air were silent with respect to the Sputnik V vaccine. What did they actually mean?

Boxes with part of the first 300,000 doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Photo: Télam.

We are irresponsibly putting our entire first line of sanitary combat against Covid under the first dose of Putin’s vaccine. With no other alternative. Unable to turn back. For thirty days this czar has Argentina in his fist, waiting for the second dose. How much will it cost us geopolitically? For now, this is anyone’s guess.

Undoubtedly, our President lacks geopolitical advice, serious strategy and defense of the country. Like its predecessors, confuses the national interest of our country with his own. He has started playing chess with someone who knows and has the respect of all the defense experts in the world.

We are in check. Very few have noticed this situation. We are in a moment of maximum vulnerability.

Ricardo Runza

Magister in National Defense

OTHER LETTERS

“To achieve support, trust is essential”

President Alberto Fernández. Photo: Maria Eugenia Cerruti / Presidency.

Among other recent contradictions, the latest statement by President Alberto Fernández regarding Victoria Donda, President of INADI (when she said: “It is not in her nature to take advantage of the state”), she does not contribute to reinforcing her credibility. According to a study on December 22, 60% of those surveyed do not believe Fernández.

In order to achieve support and enthusiasm for such important proposals as “getting a hand on justice” or “transforming health systems”, it is essential to generate greater trust than that awakened by the President. Very few currently trust him to improve justice and health systems.

It would be appropriate for him not to make new statements that contradict reality, thus increasing the uncertainty, fear and mistrust that his proposals currently deserve. In this way it undermines the much-needed presidential leadership and authority.

Alfredo Andreotti

Youth behavior on the beaches

Hundreds of young people together on the beach next to the Parador Boutique Pinamar on January 9. Photo: Fernando Orden.

I don’t understand this government, like some journalists who pretend to be surprised by the attitude of young people. This is a matter of reasoning the imposition that the government decreed to live locked up for a long time losing health, work, friends, knowledge, education. All with the anguish that represents the economic losses it caused.

Older people have tanned leather and we know this deranged and corrupt leadership, but young people do not, so they react due to the abuse suffered and express themselves as they do on beaches and tourist centers. That madness and intemperance It is the consequence of the closures and prohibitions exaggerated with protocols that they dutifully followed.

The mayor of Pinamar was very clear in his statements about the large number of tourists who are at restricted hours.

The response of young people is a psychological reaction. Something that this government is clearly unaware of on this matter and does not consult with professionals to solve the difficulties that this pandemic brings us.

Angel Carrizo

Report cruelty to animals

The elephant Sharima, at the Luján Zoo.

Animal cruelty in zoos is once again in evidence in the premature death of an elephant, Sharima. It arrived in Argentina in 1999, along with another elephant named Arly (1995-2015), in a trade of doubtful transparency, but of obvious lack of ethics and moral consideration towards these sentient beings on the selling and buying side. The destination was a space that was profitable for all to see, called the Luján Zoo, which recently, but very belatedly, has been closed.

It is important that there is a true political commitment so that wildlife management takes place within the framework of a scientific rehabilitation program, where triage is carried out to give each horse the best possible treatment and well-being in the final destination that will have as possible extremes, on the one hand permanent assistance in an asylum and on the other extreme freedom in a natural ecosystem, will depend on the case.

We need a present state that brings justice to the specimens confined in different circumstances and generates genuine work for a great diversity of professionals who are trained all their lives to act in solidarity with non-human animals.

Aldo Mario Giudice

Ask for high fines to control traffic

Traffic control in the city of Buenos Aires Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

It would be interesting for the authorities of the City of Buenos Aires to send inspectors to Luis María Campos street from Zabala to Plaza Italia or Santa Fe to verify the infractions committed by public transport.

They go 80 or more kilometers per hour pushing motorists with their lights and brakes. It looks like a race track. They endanger the life and property of those who want to cross.

Good fines would bring things back to normal.

Hector Aleandri Zabala

“Nature can survive without man”

It is incredible everything we are living and the vertiginousness in which the world is going. To think that in any summer, not long ago we would have expected to see topless or celebrity romances. In this one we only talk about pandemic, deaths, hospitalizations, positives, masks, alcohol gel.

Let us remember that Nature can survive without man. It is man who must respect Nature and not punish her any more.

María B. Burroni Zubeldía

