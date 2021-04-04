S.So far it has come. Now we’re not even giving each other a vacation. Flying to Mallorca over Easter? Pooh! Whoever does that might bring the virus to Germany! Incidentally, the Mallorcans themselves don’t really allow us to go on vacation, they don’t want the potential virus spreaders with them. Many other holiday regions closed down completely last year.

Patrick Bernau Responsible editor for economics and “Money & More” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Corona taught us to fear other people. Our good friend is suddenly someone who might infect us with a serious illness – we’d rather stay away from that. The neighbor shouldn’t visit friends either. If he gets infected, he might snatch the last intensive care bed away from us. The fellow human being has become a danger.

“Wait a minute,” you might say now. “That’s not new at all! The flight to Mallorca was frowned upon even before Corona, because flying is harmful to the climate! ”You are right. Corona is only the temporary climax of a trend that has been getting stronger for years: In rich countries, people are talking louder and louder about how much they harm one another.

The problem has a name: “Negative Externalities”.

“Homo homini lupus” has been the name of the game since ancient times: “Man is a wolf to man.” The philosopher Thomas Hobbes made the formula famous. By this he meant that people inflict war and violence on one another. But the new debates are completely different: They are about the unintended consequences of one’s own trade. There is also a technical term for this, this time from economics: “negative externalities”.

Perhaps this argumentation pattern has also become so popular because even liberal economists recognize that in the case of negative externalities, the market and personal responsibility often fail: Too many people care more about their own benefit than about the damage they do to others. But precisely because all of this is so recognized, someone is now constantly calling for a new rule because of these negative externalities.

In any case, people in the early 21st century can hardly avoid them. Anyone who smokes in the pub makes the staff sick. Anyone who drives into the city in a diesel car contributes a little bit to the fact that the air there becomes worse, and that costs the city dwellers so many years of life. If you take a plastic bag in the supermarket, you might find it one day in the Pacific, where it will be eaten by a dolphin. “There are numerous forms of damage in which the actions of the individual seem harmless, but in total cause huge difficulties,” emphasizes the philosopher Lisa Herzog.

Commands for modern man

The American philosopher Judith Lichtenberg gave this phenomenon a name a few years ago. She called it “new damage” and stated that it has become much more difficult to behave properly all around without causing harm to others. Then she lists the morally correct commands for modern man in a long paragraph, which is best read without major abbreviations: