Pandas | WWF’s conservation director questions the Ähtäri panda species protection project

Environmental organization Conservation director of WWF Finland Jari Luukkonen tells STT that in the case of the Ähtäri pandas, the protection of wild pandas is not being promoted in all respects.

The giant pandas Lumi and Pyry are in the Ähtäri zoo on loan from China under the species protection agreement.

According to the agreement, the possible descendants of the pandas were to be released to panda protection areas in China. However, no offspring have been born.

“As far as I understand, it’s quite rare for pandas to breed in zoos,” says Luukkonen.

“In general, talking about species protection in this context is quite far-fetched in my opinion.”

Luukkonen says that he doesn’t know of a single case where a panda raised in a zoo could have been returned to the wild.

“The pandas in the park are in contact with people. Returning them to nature is practically no longer possible,” says Luukkonen.

In China, there have been attempts to raise pandas in nurseries without human contact. According to Luukkonen, the results have been poor so far.

“There are research projects where pandas are kept in zoo conditions so that they do not come into contact with humans. Feeding and everything happens so that the pandas don’t see people,” says Luukkonen.

The idea has been that at some point pandas born from such conditions could be returned to the wild.

“At least to my knowledge, that has never happened,” says Luukkonen.

In addition to Lum and Pyry, about 25 pairs of giant pandas from China had been placed in similar conservation projects in different parts of the world a little over a year ago.

Ähtäri Zoo has said that the species protection fees it pays for pandas will be allocated, without deduction, to the maintenance of panda protected areas and the establishment of new ones, as well as to research carried out in a panda hospital in China.

According to Luukkonen, this part of the agreement can be seen as species protection if the money goes to the right address.

“If the money going from Ähtäri to China is used for the protection of panda areas and the original population, of course it will help,” states Luukkonen.

Ähtäri announced on Friday that it will start preparing for the premature return of the pandas to China. The background is that the proposed aid package for the animal park was withdrawn from the state’s additional budget.

There would still be ten years left on the Pandas’ lease. According to the zoo, the pandas cost about 1.5 million euros annually.

According to Luukkonen, pandas should not be kept in Finland at any price. At least he sees a better use for public money in nature conservation.

“Millions of government subsidies for maintaining the pandas in the zoo would seem a bit strange in a situation where the appropriations for nature conservation have been cut very radically this year,” says Luukkonen.

“From that point of view, state support for pandas would perhaps be wasting money in the wrong place. Rather, the protection of wild species, for example, should be prioritized.”

The giant panda is endangered. According to Luukkonen, the size of the stock was estimated at around 1,600 individuals in the latest survey.