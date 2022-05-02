Mazatlan.- Pandas FC achieved a positive result, by defeating Rayados Misiones with a 4-2 winwithin the game of day one in the Bears category, in the Grupo Cocomex futsal tournament, held on the Jabalíes field.

Mauro Aramburo scored twice, while Erick Triana and Enrique Flores did the rest, to seal the win. Uriel Lizárraga scored twice for the Rayados Misiones team.

In a duel in the Children’s category, a duel was experienced from power to power, where Sushi Kim and Academia San Marcos finished tied at five goals.

Marley Ortega scored three goals for Sushi Kim, the rest were the work of Said Rodríguez and Carlos López.

Said Figueroa emerged as the figure of the San Marcos Academy by scoring four timesJuan Lizárraga made one more, to give the tie to his team.

In the Youth A category, Pandas FC Azul was served with the big spoon by beating the Academia San Marcos team 7-1.

Christian Ontiveros scored three goals, Abad López and Brandon Ramírez managed two more to seal the win.

Kevin García discounted so that Academia San Marcos did not go goalless in this game.

Rayados Misiones overcame Pandas FC in a rain of goals that ended with an 8-7 win, in favor of the Rayados.

Maxi Flores stood out in his team’s victory with four goals, Brayan Castillo contributed two more, while Emanuel Domínguez and Alfredo Hernández sentenced the victory with one goal each, to add the eight in total for the winners.

Samuel Carrera was the figure of the team and also of the day, as he came out with six goals in this matchstill theirs could not add on the first date, Alberto Lizárraga did a little more.

Registration for the tournament is still open and is free for those interested, who can dial 66 92 13 01 58, with Daniel Enciso to request more information.

At the moment, there are categories from Bears to Juvenile A.