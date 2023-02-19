Pandas | The Japanese bid farewell to the pandas of China’s “soft diplomacy” with tears in their eyes

The loan pandas and their offspring must always be returned to China in the end.

Thousands the Japanese said goodbye to four pandas on Sunday, who are due to return to China. Some of the visitors were in tears when they visited the popular Panda named Xiang Xiang at the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo.

The last chance to see Xiang Xiang before she left was limited to 2,600 lucky people who had won the lottery. However, many other fans also crowded the place.

“I wanted to breathe the same air with it. Even though I can’t see it, my heart fills with joy because I know it’s here,” a woman who came to the scene told the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

Xiang Xiang was born in Japan in 2017 to a pair of pandas on loan from China. The puppy was to be sent to China already at the age of two in accordance with the agreement signed with China.

However, the return was delayed due to Panda’s great popularity and later the corona pandemic.

People lined up Sunday to see Xiang Xiang, born in Japan, being taken to her parents’ homeland of China.

Three more The pandas to be returned to China leave from the zoo in the Wakayama area, south of Osaka.

“Everyone is so cute I almost cried. I’m so sad that they’re going back to China,” a 70-year-old woman who came to see the pandas told Japan’s public broadcaster NHK.

Leaving Wakayama are the panda Eimei, who is already living in her senior years, and the panda twins she hatched. In 2020, Eimei made history by breeding a puppy at the advanced age of 28. It corresponds to about 80 years of age in humans.

China has been “loaning” pandas to other countries since the 1960s. Sending endangered animals has been called panda diplomacy. Pandas communicate friendship and peace in Chinese politics.

The pandas are only on loan, so they and their offspring always have to be returned to China eventually.

Finland also has two pandas from China, Lumi and Pyry of the Ähtäri zoo. Pandas return process has been started this year.

According to the environmental organization WWF, there are about 1,860 wild pandas in the world. There are six hundred pandas in zoos.