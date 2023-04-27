Pandas | The giant pandas Lumi and Pyry will remain in Ähtäri for the time being – The matter will be reconsidered in the fall

Risto Sivonen, chairman of the zoo’s board, says that there is no need to take out an additional loan because of the pandas.

Giant pandas Lumi and Pyry will stay at the Ähtäri zoo for the time being. The zoo told about it on Thursday evening.

Chairman of the board of the zoo Risto Sivonen according to “the decision was made in the sense that we will see until September”.

“Then the summer season is over. Then we can determine whether we have succeeded in our marketing efforts, which have been planned and carried out quite aggressively,” says Sivonen, who was reached by HS by phone.

In the zoo’s announcement, Sivonen called the decision difficult and said it required careful consideration.

To Finland the pandas that arrived in 2018 have been leased to Ähtäri with a 15-year contract.

According to the zoo, which is in financial difficulties, the maintenance of the pandas costs 1.5 million euros per year. The bamboo eaten by the pandas alone costs the zoo more than 200,000 euros a year. The city of Ähtäri owns about 99 percent of the animal park.

Sivonen tells HS that the zoo’s board believes that the upcoming summer season will be significantly better than the previous three seasons. He believes that one factor helping the zoo’s marketing is the 50th anniversary in June, which is believed to bring publicity.

“I hope people will vote with their feet and come see the pandas,” he says.

“There are clear signs. If you look at tourism in Lapland and our own first year, sales have been booming.”

Sivonen according to the zoo’s cash situation is fine.

“The most important task of the government is to review the situation and predict the future. If there is no prospect of things getting better, then the government must react.”

Sivonen says that the board of the zoo does not count on getting help from the board that is being formed now. Such a possibility was presented earlier this month in the report of the civil servants working group of the ministries.

“Of course, we interpret the civil service committee’s report as meaning that when our financial figures are in order, the matter can be reconsidered, but today we cannot say that it is the straw that we are waiting for.”

Ähtärin the zoo is also currently negotiating partnership agreements with Finnish and Chinese companies. According to Sivonen, part of the funding will be obtained through that, but a successful summer season would be more important.

“There is no need to take out an additional loan,” Sivonen says.

The Chinese have also been very interested in the situation of their pandas and the zoo.

“We talk to the Chinese every week. They want to know where to go. They are monitoring the situation.”

Different In its report earlier in April, a civil servant working group assembled from ministries came to the conclusion that responsibility for the pandas lies with the Ähtäri zoo.

The state could support the Ähtäri zoo if it wanted to, but the park would have to get its finances in order before that.

Pandas are part of China’s so-called panda diplomacy, with which China makes positive propaganda for itself.