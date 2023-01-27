Pandas | “The decision-makers were struck by panda fever” – The famous serial complainer is now speaking out about Ähtäri’s pandas

Olli Sahimäki from Ähtäri made his first complaint about the pandas to the administrative court even before they arrived in Finland.

“I was right again”, Olli Sahimäki74, says with a sigh.

“The risks were too great from the beginning, but the decision-makers were struck by a terrible panda fever.”

Sahimäki has been against bringing pandas to Ähtäri since the beginning.

On Friday, the board of the Ähtäri Zoo announced that it will begin preparations to return the two giant pandas Lum and Pyry to China. The reason is the withdrawal of the aid package of five million euros from the additional state budget. Ähtäri would have needed the money because of his financial problems.

The pensioner from Ähtäri could be jubilant now if he wasn’t terribly upset at the same time.

“This whole panda project has been a terrible disaster for Ähtäri, and I am terribly sad for the people of Ähtäri,” says Sahimäki.

Sahimäki has profiled in Ähtäri not only as a diligent opponent of the panda project, but also as a timid watchdog of the local decision-makers.

Even before the arrival of the pandas in 2017, Sahimäki complained about the financial arrangement related to the construction of the panda house to the administrative court, which froze the city’s self-debted guarantee.

Later, the guarantees given by the city of Ähtäri totaling more than 17 million euros were found to be illegal up to the Supreme Administrative Court. The Supreme Court concluded that the financial risk had been too great, and it had not been possible to provide credible counter-guarantees for the guarantees.

Over the years, Sahimäki has also successfully filed several other appeals to the administrative court related to the financial patterns of the city of Ähtäri and the zoo.

Sahimäki says that he was “quite alone” in preparing complaints. However, he has been driven by concern for the municipality’s finances.

“I know how to count. It is not right if the taxpayers from Åhtari or the state have to pay the bills in such a risky project. Yes, the decision-makers must be held personally responsible for this deal.”

When Sahimäki heard about the five million euro aid package proposal for Ähtäri, he already had time to “order the papers” from the Ministry of Finance. However, Sahimäki thinks that he cannot take credit for withdrawing the aid package.

“I guess they know how to calculate something at the Ministry of Finance themselves,” he says.

“Although it could be that they thought that there was such a complainer in front of them that it would be better to cancel the whole thing right away”, adds Sahimäki with a laugh.

The situation of the pandas is being investigated in the now established official working group consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ähtäri Zoo has not been notified of more detailed information about the survey work and its schedule.

The decision on the possible final return of the pandas will be made at the zoo’s next board meeting on February 28, 2023.

The zoo has said that the pandas cost about 1.5 million euros a year. Chairman of the Board of Ähtäri Zoo Risto Sivonen according to estimates, it would be covered by 600,000–700,000 euros per year with box office revenues. There are still ten years left in the lease agreement with the Chinese, so about 8–9 million euros would be needed to save the pandas.

According to Sahimäki, the estimate is very low.

“The real amount is certainly 20–25 million euros. All costs are rising now, and families with children are running out of money at the same time. They don’t go to such an expensive place to spend their little money.”

Sahimäki has prepared for the fact that the panda saga may continue. However, he believes in the Finnish legal system and that in the end justice will prevail. You just have to insist on it.

“I can complain. I’ve gotten pretty good at it. I just put off the papers and that’s it. The Finnish taxpayer must always be defended!”

Sahimäki has never been to see Pandas, Lumia and Pyrya.

“And I’m not even going to go. If they really leave now, I’ll go to the side of the road to splash, cheers!”