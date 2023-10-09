Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Children have motor or vocal tics, unmotivated states of anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorders, which begin suddenly following a Streptococcus infection or other infections. Identifying it promptly allows us to intervene with suitable therapies and return them to a normal life

They have motor or vocal tics, unmotivated states of anxietydobsessive-compulsive disorders such as, for example, the need to change clothes, the urgent need to wash your hands often; they may also have sleep disorders and in some cases eating disorders, difficulty controlling urination, skin rash. Because of these “strange” problems, which generally begin suddenly, children and adolescents are often mistaken for “crazy”; instead, they suffer from a syndrome, Pandas (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric DirsoderAssociated with Streptococcal infection), caused by aStreptococcus infection or from other infections still being defined. Identifying it in a timely manner allows you to intervene immediately with suitable therapies preventing disorders from becoming chronic, thus saving the kids unnecessary suffering (and their families) e giving them back a normal life. To spread knowledge of the syndrome – still little known among doctors themselves – and improve the health conditions and quality of life of those affected, World Pandas Awareness Day is celebrated on 9 October.

Suspended lives In our country, on the occasion of the World Day, the documentary of an informative, scientific and popular nature was presented «Small lives suspended» (here is the link) by director Stefano Moretti, based on the book of the same name by journalist Cinthia Caruso (Carocci 2019) and produced byPandas Italia Association Odv. It sheds light, thanks to the scientific contributions of specialists, on the syndrome and how to recognize it as one Timely diagnosis can make the differencebut also tells stories of young patients and their families, like that of the NASA scientist, mother of a child who leaves home one morning to go to school and after a few hours finds himself admitted to a psychiatry ward in the throes of hallucinations.

Giuliana Galardini, founder of the Pandas Italia Association, reports: «We receive around 1,200 requests for help per year from parents. Many children come mistaken for psychiatric patients and treated as such, since the diagnosis often arrives late, after years of suffering, also due to the absence of a diagnostic test." Antonella Bertolini, president of the Association, adds: «We want to spread knowledge of this pediatric inflammatory syndrome as much as possible to raise public awareness and to direct children towards correct treatment paths».

The syndrome To shed light, for the first time, on Pandas (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric DirsoderAssociated with Streptococcal infection), at the beginning of the ninetieswas an American researcher, Susan Sweedo: observing some children with tics and movement disorders who, suddenly, manifested together with anomalous behaviors such as obsessions, fears and unmotivated states of anxiety, hypothesized that in these little i psychiatric symptoms could be associated with an infectious event. In 1998 you published a study of 50 children in whom obsessive-compulsive symptoms and tics had been preceded by a drug infection. Group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus.

Antonella Gagliano, associate professor of child neuropsychiatry at the University of Messina, explains: «Today, over 30 years later, we know that It's not just strep to be able to predispose to the possibility of having psychiatric symptoms: other germs (mycoplasma, herpes, staphylococcus and other viruses) can be implicated. Scientific research – continues the child neuropsychiatrist – is changing theacronym Pandas in Pans (Pediatric Acute Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome) precisely to indicate a syndrome that it can be triggered by a series of causes, not necessarily infectiouswhich is based on a dysregulation of the autoimmune system and which causes inflammation of the brain."

Why timely diagnosis is important «Don’t intervene right away it may mean make this disorder chronic – explains Alberto Spalice, full professor of pediatrics at La Sapienza University of Rome –. The chances of recovery are greater if diagnosis is timely and treatment is undertaken immediately; that of first line is made up of antibiotics and from cognitive behavioral support therapy».

The environmental context and support figures are also important for children, from grandparents to friends to school. «In a study conducted by the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome – reports Cristiana Guido, psychologist at the Polyclinic – we observed, for example, that social isolation and the fear of contracting the virus, during the Covid-19 pandemic, exacerbated the symptoms of Pans-Pandas in many children. Even the teachers they play a important role; sometimes, the diagnosis comes following reports from the school; in general, greater training of the teaching staff would be needed to better manage these children than at present are not eligible for supports

intended to students of the same age with special needs (BES), due to lack of recognition of the syndrome.”

Disease not yet recognized This pathology, in fact, it is not yet recognized by the National Health Service. Between



the others inconveniences of non-recognition there is also the lack of access to therapies and the impossibility for parents to take advantage of the benefits of Law no. 104 to assist their children.

Last May a technical-scientific table at the Ministry of Health which, according to what was declared by the Undersecretary for Health, Marcello Gemmato, will have to systematically address all aspects concerning the syndrome for the its possible inclusion in the list of rare diseases within the Lea



the essential levels of assistance, i.e. the services that the National Health Service must guarantee to everyone, free of charge or by paying the copay.

«The Table, on the basis of existing international guidelines, will have to define what the criteria to be adopted in Italy to diagnose and treat Pans-Pandas in order to get to have thatuniformity between specialist centers which is lacking today – explains Martino Ruggieri, president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Neurology and coordinator of the work of the ministerial table –. All this will also allow us to photograph the real spread of the syndrome in our country. The starting scientific basis is one review of the scientific literature just completed by the interdisciplinary working group on Pans-Pandas established within the Italian Society of Paediatrics which, for the first time, analyzed all the works published so far on an international level on the syndrome".