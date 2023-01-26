Pandas | Some politicians demand that the pandas be returned to China: “Was it even reasonable to take them to Finland in the first place?”

“I don’t know what their benefit has been to Finland,” says Matias Mäkynen, a member of parliament from Ähtäri’s pandas from the Vaasa electoral district.

Part MPs demand that Ähtäri’s pandas Lumi and Pyry be returned to China.

The position of the pandas came into the public debate when the Ministry of Finance proposed that in order to save them, five million euros would be allocated in the state’s first supplementary budget.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Antti Kurvinen (Centre) announced that the proposal of five million euros will be withdrawn, and an official working group will begin to investigate the continuation of the pandas.

Read more: Ministries: Five million euros would only be enough for the first emergency, the return of the pandas is also expensive

The debate has caused some politicians to question the arrangement. For example, the chairman of the parliamentary group of the Left Alliance Jussi Saramo write about it on the messaging service Twitter.

“The right-wing government’s panda diplomacy will be expensive if it continues. Now could be a good time to call off the game,” Saramo writes.

Saramo’s party colleague, member of parliament Mai Kivelä expresses his position more directly.

“You’re going back to China,” Kivelä writes.

At least on Twitter too Mikko Kärnä (center) and Veikko Vallin (ps) have demanded the return of the pandas.

Vaasa a member of parliament from the constituency Matias Mäkynen (sd) tells HS that the pandas should be returned if the operation is not financially viable.

However, in Mäkynen’s opinion, one small municipality cannot be left alone with the matter, because the project has been joint and the issue has been agreed on at the state level. He is worried about the future of Ähtäri.

“If it is decided that pandas are to be preserved, the city of Ähtäri must be supported. And on the other hand, if they want to be returned, it must be the state’s decision and not the city of Ähtäri’s decision.”

In Mäkynen’s opinion, the state should also contribute to the costs of a possible return.

Mäkynen needs an open discussion about whether it makes sense to keep pandas and, if so, on what basis. He points out that Finland’s relations with China are currently being re-evaluated anyway.

“Has it even made sense to take those pandas to Finland in the first place? I don’t know what benefit they have had for Finland. In terms of tourism, it doesn’t look terribly successful, of course when Korona has been here. I can’t even judge it diplomatically.”

Read more: The state is spending more money on the two pandas than on the protection of the Saimaa norpa and the fox

Also Coming from the Vaasa electoral district Janne Sankelo (kok) says that an overall assessment of the matter must be made from an economic point of view.

“I think it’s probably appropriate to evaluate this business idea around this panda activity and whether there are any development opportunities in order to make this financially viable.”

In Sankelo’s opinion, the state can participate in the costs caused by the pandas if a credible outlook can be created for the economic profitability of the operation.

Sankelo from Kauhava highlights the role of marketing, for example. He says that specifically the city of Ähtäri and the zoo must come up with solutions.

“I’m not the right person to say that the pandas should be put on the next ship to their home regions. Under no circumstances.”

Minister of Defense from Ähtäri Mikko Savola (kesk) refused to comment on the panda issue at a press conference on Wednesday. He said he was hindered in the matter, because he belongs to the Ähtäri city council.

Read more: The new Minister of Defense, Savola, is an agricultural entrepreneur from Åhtari, and one of the masterminds behind the deep-plowing panda project

Pandas came to Finland in 2018. What would it take to return the pandas in practice, and how much would it cost?

The agreement is between Ähtäri Zoological Park and the China Wildlife Conservation Association, begins his answer Jaana Husu-Kallio from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

“It would start from the fact that that contract should be terminated, and it would be their own negotiation process.”

The agreement between the states of China and Finland, on the other hand, has not actually agreed on bringing pandas to Finland, but only made it possible, says Husu-Kallio. Therefore, the return would not necessarily require changing this contract, he estimated.

If the political decision-makers, for example the future new minister, had the will to return the pandas, according to Husu-Kallio, the matter would certainly be discussed with the zoo. According to his information, the return of the pandas has not been proposed to China at any stage so far.

Husu-Kallio can’t estimate how much the return would cost.

“When they came to Finland, the entire bill was paid by the Ähtäri zoo.”

According to Husu-Kallio, the costs were at least caused by special air transport and special land transport at the ends of Finland and China, but he does not know the amounts.

Strictly speaking, pandas were China’s gift to hundred-year-old Finland. In addition to financial risks, could the returns of the pandas have, for example, foreign policy risks?

“I don’t see it as such a risk here. More than that, what we are certainly thinking about is trade policy [asiat].”

According to Husu-Kallio, pandas are important to the Chinese. The working group intends to try to find out what, for example, companies doing business with Finns think about the matter.

Correction 26.1. 20:45: Pandas came to Ähtäri in 2018, not 2017.